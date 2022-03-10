GRTV News - Sony CFO promises Marathon will launch this fiscal year

We now have a new (if vague) release window for Marathon.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor, excuse me, wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and whatever else you like and indeed whatever else you want to see."
"Today we're talking Sony's latest financials alongside some Marathon updates, technically Marathon has a new release window, although it's kind of a vague one. Marathon was meant to release next month, I believe in September. Bungie's latest live action effort alongside Sony, a PVPVE extraction shooter, we've all heard it before, that is not going to be coming around that time and instead, but we can expect it before March next year, that's according to Sony's CFO Lin Tao, touching on Marathon in some recent financial results. In these results we also saw that the PS5 has sold 80 million units and around, well more than 100, about 700 million games I believe have been sold in that time period and a lot of them were through digital and the only thing that Sony said was kind of a down point in that latest financial quarter was the delay of a major first party title out of that quarter."
"So that could be Marathon. Sorry, excuse me. But anyway, according to Lin Tao, he says the following and I quote, first, about Marathon, how we factored it in the forecast, we expect the launch to happen within the fiscal year, but having said that, it's not a commitment, no official announcement has been given yet. We are now doing modifications in development and based on progress in the autumn timeframe, we believe we can communicate when we can launch Marathon either from Bungie or PlayStation. So that means that essentially Bungie could get back to us around the autumn period to say, hey, we're going to launch it around this time, it might be March next year, it might be February next year, it might be December this year or November this year. We don't really know how much work needs to be done on Marathon, but we understand that there's a fair bit. Tao continues, we've gone through structural reform as we announced last year, so this independence is getting lighter and Bungie is shifting into a role which is becoming more part of PlayStation Studios and integration is proceeding. So in the long term, if you can see this as an ongoing process, the direction for Bungie is to become a part of PlayStation Studios. So, again, Bungie's independence there being slightly nipped in the bud, as a lot of these big studios have found out when they've bought smaller game developers, and I say smaller, I mean, you know, Bungie isn't the size of Sony, but it still was a billions and billions of dollar transaction in the same way that when Xbox bought Arkane and they just sort of let them do whatever they wanted and they got Redfolk, it seems that Sony is realising that through PlayStation, Bungie is not just going to be able to make their own thing and make it great and they want to come in and leave their own influence on it, which is up to you whether you think that's a good idea or not, I don't really have any personal preference on it. But anyway, that's the latest update on Marathon, the latest update on Sony. I was going to do something on the Nintendo Indie World Showcase today, but it proved to be an absolute dud. So, let me know what you think about Sony's latest and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye."