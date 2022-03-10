GRTV News - Tens of thousands have already flocked to the Battlefield 6 beta

As of publishing, it hasn't even started yet.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Battlefield 6 because today is when the beta, it doesn't officially start but it starts because they're doing one of those things where there is a so-called early access period for people who have codes distributed by watching streamers and stuff like that."
"But it happens today, it's starting in less than an hour of recording this meaning you're going to see a lot of people playing Battlefield on different social channels and stuff very, very soon. But the reason we're talking about it already is because people are very excited about it and there are a lot of people ready to hop into this beta already. They're waiting, they're enqueued in the game and we've already seen that it's nearly led to 25,000 people, concurrent players being ready to check out just the Battlefield 6 beta."
"So yeah, the Battlefield 6 beta almost hits 25,000 concurrent players even though it hasn't started yet, it will officially start as soon as this morning.So the Battlefield 6 open beta is now available for pre-download on all platforms ahead of the very first test, which kicks off this weekend for the masses."
"But for those with early access, the fun begins on today, August 7th and around 90 minutes to be exact with the rest.With the rest we'll get access to the beta for August 9th through 10th.This early access beta has already surpassed 24,000 concurrent players."
"According to SteamDB it has reached a peak of 24,879 concurrent players so there are undoubtedly high expectations for Battlefield Studios' 6th installment.Of course it's not yet possible to play and the number of concurrent players is due to many simply choosing to log in early and adjust settings and so on."
"It's also possible to chat with other players in the lobby already if you wish.Presumably the number of players will increase somewhat when the beta actually starts.Are you going to play the Battlefield 6 beta?So yeah, it's already been massively successful clearly."
"A lot of people are going to be checking it out.And again this is just from the people that have the early access stuff meaning I would assume that over this coming weekend we're going to see the Battlefield 6 beta hit some really, really major milestones and major figures."
"25,000 players is a lot of players for a concurrent game.I think it wouldn't surprise me if we're hitting 25,000 players before it even starts for it to reach six digits to get into the hundreds of thousands.But we'll have to just see and wait for that because well, you never know what's going to happen until it happens, right?But yeah, again, the Battlefield 6 beta doesn't technically start until 9am BST I believe it is."
"10am CEST this morning.So as of recording this, 54 minutes.And that's when we're going to see a lot of people flocking to it.At the moment already you can go to different social media channels like Twitch and YouTube and all these different video streaming platforms as well and you can see thousands of people waiting and watching the game."
"That's not even live gameplay.It's usually just people watching recorded footage from, for example, last weekend's Battlefield event as well.But yeah, the thing is that you can take from this though is that the interest in Battlefield 6 seems to be immeasurably high."
"It looks like the game has really landed with fans so far.But the question now is going to be whether that interest can be converted into faith in the game.Because that's the one thing that Battlefield players, I think they feel a little bit scarred at times looking at Battlefield as a franchise and how in the past it has betrayed them a little bit."
"So I think, you know, a lot of interest right now.Can they convert it into actual faith from the player base which will ultimately lead to sales when it launches on October 10th?Early October this year."
