GRTV News - Matt Smith to play the villain in Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter

Is a new Smith Lord on the rise?
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.Today we're talking Ryan Gosling's new movie Star Wars Starfighter, I should probably say Ryan Gosling and Sean Levy's new movie because Gosling is going to be just starring in it not directing it which is going to be up to the Deadpool and Wolverine director, Sean Levy as I said."
"But in any case we might have our next big villain for the Star Wars universe as Matt Smith has reportedly signed on for the next movie in the big Star Wars extravaganza following on after the rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Starfighter.Now we don't know a lot about Star Wars Starfighter, plot details remain vague and plot details for Matt Smith's character remain vague but according to Deadline it is believed by some execs that he could be the next major villain for the Star Wars franchise."
"So we know that Matt Smith is no stranger to sci-fi as you can see in the image there below, he's played Doctor Who before, he's also no stranger to broad universes and big IPs, he's currently playing Daemon Targaryen in the House of the Dragon TV show and beforehand he has starred in the Marvel universe as Morbius' main villain antagonist who I couldn't tell you the name of because I've never seen that film and I don't want to."
"However hoping here that we can get a bit of a better role for Matt than the character he played in Morbius.But we'll see a bit more about him it seems maybe later this year, probably early next year as we'll know more about his character and the characters in the film and the plot of the film as well."
"Mia Goth has also been cast in this film alongside Ryan Gosling.It's unknown whether they'll be covering Jedi and Sith storylines, whether they'll be doing something more akin to Andor without any of the Force stuff but it does take place as I said 5 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker so it will be our first real main look at what the universe is like outside of Rey's storyline."
"It's also the first major motion picture Star Wars is going to be getting for some time not connected to something else in the universe beforehand.For example we're going to have The Mandalorian and Grogu either leave next year but apart from that obviously which was connected to a TV show we've not really got anything that entirely feels separate and that entirely feels new."
"Sean Levy's director might not inspire the most confidence in people wanting for something that's really really deep and really really gripping but it does perhaps inspire confidence for people who want a fun action movie like Deadpool or Wolverine and just something that can take them out into the Star Wars universe in a big cinema feeling."
"As I said we'll have to wait and see for more details on these characters but do you think that Matt Smith could be Star Wars' next villain?I'm glad it's not Ian McDermott again playing Palpatine despite me loving that actor and loving that character."
"It would be nice to see something new for Star Wars.I think a lot of people have wanted something feeling fresh and new for Star Wars for quite some time and even though something like Andor is set in a time period we've covered loads in Star Wars, that being the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, it took it in such a unique perspective and took itself so seriously and didn't just focus on action and laser blasts and ships and hyperspeed and all this other stuff that Star Wars initially was able to sell itself on but can't quite do so anymore because of the fact that we've had simply too much of it, Andor proved itself to be a success."
"So we're hoping for something like that with Starfighter where even if it doesn't have necessarily the weight and the feel of Andor it should hopefully have some sort of uniqueness But yeah, let me know if you're excited for Star Wars Starfighter.It comes out on the 28th of May, 2027 and we've got a while to go yet so I'm sure we'll talk about this more in the future but until then, see ya!"