GRTV News - Genshin Impact is ending support for PS4

And raising the hardware requirements for PC and mobile.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Genshin Impact because it's just been revealed that the game is going to be dropping support for one of the biggest console bases on the market right now. Following supporting it for quite a while, Genshin Impact will soon be ending support on PS4 which means you won't be able to access the game on last generation PlayStation consoles and instead if you want to keep playing on PlayStation you'll have to do it solely through PS5. The game will still be available on other platforms obviously, but by dropping last gen support they're going to be raising the requirements for what they expect, what you require, what you need to be able to play the game, especially on PC and on mobile devices where the requirements are quite all over the place. But anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yeah, Genshin Impact will stop running on PS4 in April 2026 with updates to the requirements for mobile and PC play. Hoei Reverse will begin the teardown by removing it from the PS Store and PS4 in September and removing in-app purchases in February. It completely closes on 8th of April. So yeah, Genshin Impact, the biggest exponent of free-to-play games outside of Asia, will be discontinuing its older console version. As of 10th of September, according to a post on its official forum, Genshin Impact will no longer be available for purchase on the PlayStation 4's PlayStation Store, coinciding with the launch of its new version on all other platforms called Song of the Woken Moon. In-game purchases on PS4 will also be restricted from 25th of February 2026. The final closure will take place on 8th of April 2026. Regarding the closure, it seems that the current development of the game is no longer compatible with Sony's previous generation capabilities. Hoei Reverse has also raised the requirements for the mobile and PC versions of Genshin Impact, which are as follows. I'm not going to read this stuff out. If you want to check it out, it's all here. Again, it depends on your model. Android, iOS, and then PC. We'll have a quick look at PC, so minimum now. Again, it's still very accessible as far as the game goes. We're not talking about like a massive increase in performance here. I mean, you even look at the recommended configuration, you're looking at a GTX 1060 graphics card, and a 7th generation i7 core, or an AMD 5000 series. It's still a very accessible game. It's mainly the RAM that's the most demanding, really, when you compare the rest of it. Like 16GB of RAM when you've got a graphics card that comes from almost 15 years ago. But anyway, devices with lower than minimum configurations will still be able to access the game, but many may experience performance issues such as frame rate drops, jitter, or disconnection in gameplay. In any case, if you are playing Genshin Impact on PS4 and want to continue playing on PC or PS5, your progress will be saved in the cloud, so don't worry. I think this is an interesting move though, because it perhaps signals where, or how developers are looking at last generation stuff now. Obviously we are 2021, 22, 23, 24, we're like five years into this current generation of consoles, really, and games are still coming out and supporting last generation stuff, because there is still such a massive player base on these last generation consoles."
"It's becoming increasingly uncommon, but we still see it. There are still new games that come out and they still support last generation devices, and it looks like maybe we're getting to a point where the performance that these consoles offer does not nearly match the amount of sales that they can possibly bring in if a developer tailors their game to last generation stuff. Maybe that's why Hoyoverse is deciding that now is the time to drop support on PS4, focus more on next generation stuff. To me, I think it might be more of a player based thing because, again, I look at the configurations that you need to run it. If the game can still run on an iPhone 12 or older, an iPhone 12 or younger, then I'm fairly certain it can probably run on a PS4. I think that it's maybe a little bit more based on player base and resources and going, maybe there's more people playing on PS5 these days, or maybe the audience is more on PC and Switch or something, rather than a hardware thing because of the fact that the game is available absolutely everywhere. Again, the key thing to know is that if you play Genshin Impact on PS4, you will need to either upgrade to a PS5, head to a different platform to continue playing, or I guess give it up. But that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GLTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week, so thank you for watching and I'll see you all on the next one."