GRTV News - Another analyst believes Grand Theft Auto VI will sell for $100

"Welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news and sports news and of course, so much more without further ado though, today we're talking GTA 6 again, specifically we're talking the price point for GTA 6, the amount that it's expected to earn and perhaps the budget itself, it's worth noting before we get started on this, this is analyst speculation, nothing has yet been confirmed and likely will be confirmed until after the launch of GTA 6, apart from the price point of course which you'd hope would come before the launch, in any case, speaking to the Telegraph, Louise Woolridge of Ampere Analysis and Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities have basically said that they agree that this is the most anticipated game of all time and it's likely going to be incredibly expensive to make, Pachter especially expects a high price and he's one of a few analysts who have pointed to the game perhaps having a $100 baseline as it's price point, now this would be a big, big, big move from Rockstar, we've already seen some big names like Xbox and Nintendo go for $80, now granted Xbox did go back towards $70 but even $80 itself has been a vastly controversial price point and Xbox backing down from that should show you that maybe they don't have faith that they can actually sell enough copies at that price point as a baseline, it's worth mentioning Matt Piscatella of Sakana, another analyst who's usually really, really good on his gaming stuff has also said that most people, or a lot of people now, spend $100 or more on a AAA experience anyway thanks to collected editions and silver editions and digital deluxe editions and things like that, so even if they don't have $100 as a baseline edition for GTA 6 you'd imagine that there's going to be some edition that will cost more than $100 that might come with a sharp card for GTA Online or some sort of collectible or something like that. Pachter also believes that the game will be one of the most successful economically of all time as he expects that it will get $10 billion in its lifetime and generate another $500 million annually from GTA Online. So GTA Online has always been a big pusher for Rockstar in terms of economics and it seems like nothing will really change there, you can't imagine that it would change so long as GTA 6 Online is comparable to GTA 5 Online in terms of the freedom it offers, the player experience it offers and the updates that it's going to get. Now probably the most controversial bit, Pachter's estimate for the budget for GTA 6 pushes it to the $1.5 billion mark including marketing. Now this is where I have to say that budget range estimates for Grand Theft Auto 6 have been talking about $1 billion, $2 billion, it's worth noting there is no evidence of this, there is absolutely no evidence that the GTA 6 will cost $2 billion to Rockstar, will cost $1 billion to Rockstar because even though it's highly likely that this game has cost hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars considering things like Spider-Man 2 cost $300 million there or thereabouts according to insiders from Sony, it's highly unlikely I would say that it's going to reach that point, if it does we'll be shocked, we'll be baffled, we will report on it obviously but these are just figures, don't say that this is the budget for the game, don't say it's the most expensive game of all time because we don't know all that yet, we're not people at Rockstar, we're not people looking at the analytics for Rockstar. But yes, in terms of the $100 price point I think it's something that's really really interesting to talk about because while GTA as being as anticipated as it is could do that, there's the ask of is it needed for Rockstar to do that because they're going to make loads of money on this game anyway, as Pacta suggests $10 billion in it's lifetime, it's going to potentially make hundreds of millions if not a billion dollars within it's first weeks of launch if you think about how many people are going to be flocking to buy copies of this game."
"So with all that being said it becomes difficult to imagine why Rockstar would need to push a $100 price point especially considering the controversy and the bad optics that might then get, especially when we look at how Nintendo was treated after the $80 rise for things like Mario Kart World. Now Nintendo has still managed to sell 6 million Switch 2's and nearly 6 million copies of Mario Kart World but on the other hand there's still a lot of things to be said about general gamer goodwill and Nintendo has built up a lot of general gamer goodwill. Rockstar hasn't released a game since Red Dead Redemption 2 and they haven't released a Grand Theft Auto game since 2013 so we'd definitely be looking at something that's going to cause a lot of controversy if they say after 12 years or 13 years it'll be by the time 2026 rolls around you're going to have to pay $100 as baseline price for this new game when nobody else is doing that in the industry. Again you might argue nobody else is doing it like Rockstar in the industry but there's still going to be a lot of people who are going to be mad if the price point gets that high. I think $80 is probably the maximum we'd see but that's just my personal speculation as well. It's worth mentioning."
