GRTV News - Kirby Air Riders receives age rating in Saudi Arabia

Are we about to learn a whole lot more about the game?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about a little update on one of the upcoming games that's set to arrive in the near future, mainly Kirby Air Riders. Now Kirby Air Riders is in and of itself an unusual game. For some reason every developer seems to want to get a kart racer out this year. We've already had Mario Kart World, Nintendo again has another one planned with Kirby Air Riders, Sega has Sonic Racing Cross Worlds coming up, there's a Garfield Kart racer coming up, lots of different things that are happening in the kart riding space, it's a very crammed year. But Kirby's an interesting one in particular because of A, again it's following an established kart racer from Nintendo, and also because despite its announcement earlier this year we haven't really seen anything of substance about it, but seemingly that's about to change. So yes, Kirby Air Riders now age rated in Saudi Arabia which may mean that development is officially complete and ready to ship to cartridge factories. So rating agencies have often been the best way to find out whether a game is actually on its way or not as these review boards only receive completed games in only weeks or months before release. Today the case is more unusual as the game that has been classified is Kirby Air Riders, the title directed by Masahiro Sakurai, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 and about which we still know nothing more beyond a release window in 2025. We now have good reason to believe that it will indeed arrive this year as the copies being sent for classification in the different territories are of games that are finished and ready to be sent to production. So what do you think? Do you think we'll see Kirby Air Riders as a pre-Christmas release and how does November sound to you? So yeah, there's the information from Saudi Arabia's rating board."
"So yeah, it's very unusual really because again, we had this announcement that came out about the game and we know that Kirby Air Riders is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 well, sometime this year, but beyond that we don't know anything and we haven't seen any more trailers, we haven't seen anything about it. It's been pretty much radio silent about all things Kirby Air Riders, but seemingly obviously this is about to come to an end."
"Again, Nintendo has a few big things lined up for later this year. There's obviously the new Metroid coming out, another Pokemon game, a Legends game, not a new like sort of generation of Pokemon, but a new Legends Pokemon game. But both of them, while they're exciting, they're not Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives, they are still available on Nintendo Switch platforms as well. Kirby Air Riders is a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, which means that, you know, we're going to be going the first half year or whatever dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 is going to basically be coined by sort of re-releases with additional bits of content from existing Nintendo Switch titles like Kirby in the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree. Then we'll have the Donkey Kong Bonanza Big 3 platformer and then two kart races as well as Welcome Tour, which we, you know, kind of gloss over a little bit. So yeah, really interested in this. I think we'll see some information about this relatively soon and at worst case, I mean, Gamescom is coming up in the near future. So, you know, if we don't get a surprise announcement from Nintendo, maybe we can look to the German convention for more on the game. But again, that's all we have right now to go by. As we hear more about Kirby Air Riders, be sure to keep posting updates and otherwise, that's all the time that I have. So thank you for watching and I will see you all on the next one."