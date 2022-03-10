GRTV News - Evo 2026 confirmed for Las Vegas return, additional dates set for other Evo events

It seems Evo has some big plans for the future, as the fighting genre picks up steam yet again.
Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex
So today we're talking Evo 2026, well we're also talking a bit of Evo 2025 as I thought considering the event had gone over the last weekend that it would be interesting to talk about some of the announcements that we saw as well.
"If you're a fighting game fan, you'll of course know what Evo is, it's kind of the big event for fighting game fans, especially for the main fighters of a given year, it took place in Las Vegas this year, at least the US version did and it saw obviously a lot of great eSports action but also a lot of cool announcements as well."
"We got Armored King for Tekken 8's reveal as well as a brand new fighter coming to the game later this year.We got Street Fighter 6 getting a C-Viper trailer as well as some new outfits for that game as well."
"We got Guilty Gear Strivers getting Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners coming to the game.We've got a look at some new stuff as well, some brand new stuff and a new generation of fighters I guess with Marvel Token Souls and 2X KO, both of which were I believe if not playable, showcased a lot at the event."
"I think 2X KO was definitely playable and people were really enjoying that, especially competitive players who were looking at that and seeing some new game coming out that could potentially look to make itself within the big three.So apart from that as I say, we also got a closed beta announcement for Marvel Token Fighting Souls which is coming in September, 2X KO already announced that it's beta is coming in September."
"We've got a Virtua Fighter that showcased some interesting gameplay as well and apart from that the big announcements for the showcase were that we're going back to Las Vegas for the US version of EVO next year, which is quite exciting to be honest considering that it seemed to have done really really well, but if you're international and you can't make it to Las Vegas for a fighting game tournament, don't worry because EVO France is coming..."
"Bless me, excuse me, sorry about that.EVO France is coming in October, October the 10th to the 12th 2025, EVO Japan is from the 1st of May to the 3rd of May in 2026 and EVO Singapore is coming in early 2027, so if you're a fighting game fan and you want to see some action that isn't necessarily just in the USA, then it's going worldwide as well."
"So essentially we also have some news on the EVO Awards which are going to be returning in 2026 as well, there's no further information on that but apparently there's speculation that some more could come in October, but if you're a fighting game fan I think you've got a really good year ahead of you within the next 12 months because not only do we have EVO France in terms of tournaments, we've also got wider tournaments but we've got closed betas for new fighters, we've got pre-existing fighters getting cool updates and finally coming around to fulfil the expectations that fans have for a lot of them, and again we'll probably get more and more announcements and more and more looks at things."
"Marvel Token Fighting Souls does look really really interesting, it's like a really new take on the genre as a 4v4 fighter and 2x KO, despite me not even being a League of Legends fan, besides from watching our game, looks really interesting as well.So yeah, are you a fighting game fan?Which fighting game are you playing at the minute?We'll be looking forward to it, and for new ones, let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GOTV news, goodbye!"