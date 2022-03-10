GRTV News - Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Spidey suit has been revealed

The Marvel movie is currently in production.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about something that happened over the weekend because now that filming has begun on the upcoming Spider-Man Brand New Day, Sony and Marvel have basically been very open about sharing some information about the film really. I think it's mainly a bit like what happened with Superman really, they know that people are going to see the filming of this, it's happening in a very public place, so instead of hiding from it like they did with Deadpool and Wolverine where they never really showed anything official off and all these leaks happened and all these different things came out, in this film they're getting ahead of things and they're basically showing us things ahead of time to make sure that these things don't cluster as leaks, and one of them includes the new Spider-Man suit. We've seen Tom Holland out and about wearing it in Glasgow and this all happened just as a video came out showing it off in full, so that's what we're talking about today."
"So yes, the new Spider-Man suit from Spider-Man Brand New Day has been revealed by Tom Holland and filming starts now and the movie opens in exactly one year. So yes, Spider-Man Brand New Day is finally filming, pictures have given us the first official look at the new Spider-Man suit from Tom Holland one day after the first teaser. A new video shows Tom Holland arriving on set with the first full reveal of the suit, which is very different from the ones he wore in the previous trilogy and the Avengers movies, and more similar to the one from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 or the Sam Raimi trilogy. However, some fans may be disappointed that he's not wearing the same suit from the ending scene of Spider-Man No Way Home, it's a new director after all, with Shang-Chi director Daniel Destin-Cretton telling the next chapter in Peter Parker's story."
"And what I'll do is I'll just play this here a minute while we talk about the last bit.So Spider-Man Brand New Day is currently filming in Glasgow, made to resemble New York, for an action scene that will reportedly involve Jon Bernthal's The Punisher. We may have more leaks and images from the shoot in the coming days, so stay tuned, the film releases on July 31st, 2026."
"So yes, there's the new suit as well, it looks pretty cool I think, we've got the image down here as well. It's more traditional Spider-Man really, I think people, a few people are somewhat disappointed that it doesn't again resemble the suit that appeared at the end of No Way Home, but I think that's fine because it's still very similar, it's just not the exact same one."
"Now I think we're heading into an interesting era here with Tom Holland as Spider-Man, because up until now he's really been like a child, you know, playing like a teenage version of Peter Parker. Even in the Avengers films and No Way Home, it was all about how he was coming out of school and stuff. The feeling here is very different, you know, he's sort of like a grown, or he's more of an adult character. Probably more akin to what we saw from, well, Tobey Maguire's version and even the latest part of Andrew Garfield's character as well."
"So I think we're in for a more interesting version here, and I hope that this film does well. The only concerns I have is obviously at the moment the production has just begun and it's opening in less than a year at this point, so it's a very rapid turnaround for a film that's going to have a lot of riding on it. At worst case, I can't see them pushing it very far either, because they have Avengers Doomsday lined up at the end of 2026. But again, I think there's an interest in film this, because Marvel has been kind of struggling a little bit. I think the films this year have been better, aside from Captain America, they've been much better, but they haven't really generated interest. Spider-Man will generate interest. It will earn a lot of money, because it's a very popular character, and it's got a very popular cast, and it will make a lot of money for Marvel, that's a fact."
"But I just hope that it takes the next step and it sets this character up as a tentpole figure in the MCU, because right now they need leaders in that universe, and I hope that Tom Holland's character can really step up and be that version, be that character, to carry Marvel forward for the next phase after this one that we're currently concluding that has been particularly uninspired, should we say. But again, we'll hear more about it."
"There are lots of videos out in the wild of this film already, the filming, seeing Tom Holland climbing around on tanks and stuff that seem to be revolved around Mr. Negative, who we don't actually know who's playing that character yet, but it seems like that character's going to be involved as will his army, the characters that we become familiar with in Marvel's Spider-Man The Game. John Bernthal's Punisher's in there, we've already seen some leaked snippets of him in action, and we're expecting Mark Ruffalo's The Hulk to appear as well, and there's going to be a big fight scene with that. Otherwise there are various other rumours of characters that are going to be appearing in this film, and it seems like it's going to be quite a big and a bloated one. So it's going to be interesting, so stay tuned for more information on the film, and otherwise, yeah, that's all the time that I have, so thank you for watching, I'll see you all on the next GOTV News."