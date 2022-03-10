GRTV News - The Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 6 million units

Nintendo continues to prove its strengths with its latest console release.
Today we're talking Nintendo again, yesterday we talked how Nintendo were unveiling a bunch of different games at their partner showcase which some people have reacted to quite negatively, I thought the showcase itself was fine, it didn't have anything that was a real standout hit for I would say a mass audience but certainly for niche genres I think it hit well and obviously there was the fact that no silks on but there's always no silks on so get over it.
"Friday feelings aside, we've got some sales figures from Nintendo, we've got the latest financial figures and showing that the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 6 million units since it's launch so the latest figures cover the last quarter which goes up until the 30th of June and including those sales figures we got I believe just over 6 million units of Switch 2 sold which is really really impressive considering that's it's first 7 odd weeks of performance and the fact that it's already broken records anyway, this just goes to show how much this console has really really been in demand despite it having pretty much no games. As I write here as well, the Mario Kart World, the launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 has nearly sold as many units as it which makes it the second best Mario Kart launch after Mario Kart Wii. There's still a lot of copies for it to sell before it climbs up to the ranks of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which is one of the best selling games of all time but Mario Kart World is definitely off to a great start at about 5.63 million copies sold. Now we know that the Switch 2 has also sold around 8.67 million games in total which means that there's obviously a lot of other titles out there that people have bought."
"None of them have been massive massive successes as far as Nintendo's latest financial figures as Alberto also wrote in a story today that Mario Kart World is the only Switch 2 game so far to have sold a million copies as of these latest financial figures. So we have seen some success in the third party games that the Switch 2 has, Cyberpunk 2077 being the main one really as it allows you to take it on the go and it's for a brand new platform but apart from that we're looking at a definite strong start for the Nintendo Switch 2 which will hopefully be helped along by things like Donkey Kong Bonanza, the Metroid Prime game that's coming out later this year, Pokemon Legends ZA and other games that might not even be fully exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 but will certainly help it sell itself when you're looking at the sort of Christmas and holiday period. But it's clear that people do just want a hybrid system, a handheld system that they can take with them on the go that's got a bit more beef to it. Obviously the Steam Deck is quite a popular system as well but considering that you also get Nintendo games with Nintendo without having to try and ruin your piece of hardware with emulators and things like that, I think that's a big selling point that a lot of people have underestimated with this console despite it not having many many games out for it. But yeah, have you bought yourself a Switch 2 yet? Are you waiting to see if it goes on discount at any point? Have you not been able to get one because of stock shortages? Let me know and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"