GRTV News - Battlefield 6 set for October launch

We've been introduced and told a whole lot more about the upcoming multiplayer shooter.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about, as you would expect, Battlefield 6.Now the official proper reveal that's happened now is the multiplayer reveal, which revealed a tonne of additional information about the game."
"Confirmed its release date, its platforms, its price tag, all that good stuff, as well as sharing a bunch of additional information.Now there is, of course, also a trailer out there. I'm not going to be showing it in this GRTV News today, but if you want to watch it, you can find it on your local Gamerator region, where you can also find different things, like a full preview from our time hands-on with the game. So find all that on the local site."
"Otherwise, let's dive on in and see some more details about the upcoming Battlefield 6.So yes, Battlefield 6 confirmed for October launch, £70, $80 price tag.The game is set in the year 2027 and features familiar classes, returning maps and a new combat system.So EA promised we'd get to learn a whole lot more about Battlefield 6's multiplayer portion today."
"Yesterday. And boy, have they lived up to that promise.The publishers just shared a tonne of extra details on the upcoming shooter, which is being developed by Battlefield Studios, DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, Motive, when it will launch on what platforms and at what price point.To begin with, as the rumours suggested, Battlefield 6 will debut on October 10th, 2025, and it will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X."
"It will sell at different but still normal price points depending on the platform and version.And with that in mind, find more information below.So yeah, standard edition. This is what this is what I mean by different platforms.I'm guessing it's to do with. Well, I'd say it's to do with the cut that the storefronts take, but Steam takes the same cut as PC, PS5 and Xbox."
"So I still maybe it's because this is a physical version that they're offering.I don't know. But anyway, PC, 60 pounds, 70 euros, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, 70 pounds, 80 euros.So that's another thing as well. When they say that the prices are remaining as they are, they kind of are.And they kind of are because, you know, 10 years ago, that was a normal price for a game."
"Now on console, this is the normal price for a game, which, you know, different.And also that's like a considerable jump as well.You look at it and I don't know why that happens. But then there's also the Phantom Edition, which is on PC.It's 90 pounds, 100 euros and PS5 and Xbox Series X is 100 pounds, 110 euros."
"Right. Beyond this, we get to hear about the setting, which is technically futuristic, albeit only just in the future.The year the game is set in is 2027 and the plot is described as such.The year is 2027. The world is on the edge of chaos after a high profile assassination shocks the world.Major European countries have left NATO while the US and its allies grapple with the fallout."
"A massive private military corporation, unafraid to cross lines with deep pockets and latest tech, looks to fill the power vacuum.This army is Pax Armata. What's left of NATO is in tatters, wounded and battered.This is the world of Battlefield 6. So quite a raw world, really.Quite a world that you, to a degree, kind of can associate with a little bit."
"Anyway, otherwise, we should expect rebuilt combat using a new kinesthetic combat system that is made to make the game more varied and immersive.The classic and beloved class system is returning to deliver gameplay built around the assault engineer support and recon, each with defined roles, gadgets and weapons.Multiplayer will include a mix of brand new and returning maps like Operation Firestorm."
"And the modes will be a slate of fan favorites as well, such as Conquest, Breakthrough and Rush.They have shown a sign of Battle Royale, but it doesn't look like it's going to be coming at launch.Portal will make a comeback to enable more unusual battle scenarios and modes.And we can expect an ambitious post-launch that will bring more modes, maps, weapons and other features to the game on a consistent basis."
"In terms of when you can try the game ahead of launch, there will be two beta weekends, the first of which is August 9th through 10th and the second between August 14th through 17th.For more on Battlefield 6, be sure to check out our lengthy hands-on preview here.So yeah, a lot of information on Battlefield 6. It's certainly shaping up to be an interesting game."
"And the other interesting thing about it is EA are sort of running things for this year with this game.Because, you know, last year we had a similar setup with Call of Duty, right?So there was the big reveal in, it was actually June. There was some sort of hands-on, some previews that came out in June.And then we wait until the Call of Duty next event, which was again, I think it was late July, of which then we will see a lot more about the game."
"And then we also, you know, around this time as well, we also knew it was going to be launching on PC and consoles, you know, sort of late.I think it was late October, was it mid-October? October.This year we still don't know really much about what's happening with Call of Duty Black Ops 7.We haven't seen any hands-on or anything like that. There's no lined up Call of Duty next event just yet."
"The next likely place we're going to see it is probably Gamescom. If that.And yeah, we don't know when the game's coming. We don't know really a whole lot about Black Ops 7.But we do know a lot about Battlefield 6 and we know that it's coming in early October.So we're like two and a half, well not even that actually, we're in August now."
"We're like two, just over two months away from this game arriving, which is really exciting.I think a lot of people are going to be, you know, interested with this.The question, of course, is whether it's going to live up to it.You know, there's a lot riding on this game to succeed."
"And I think a lot of people, especially considering the recent run of Battlefield games, 2042 being the most egregious example.I think a lot of people, despite how good this game looks as of right now, are probably going to still treat it with an era, with an aura of caution, shall we say.I wouldn't be surprised if pre-orders are quite low for this game."
"But judging by what we've seen and the different impressions and whatnot, it looks like we're in store for a really quite, you know, a big Battlefield game.I'm looking forward to that. I think the world has been missing a really, really strong Battlefield title.But we'll see whether it lives up to it."
"Again, it's nearly here. It's on the other side or it's just in the autumn window, which is also packed with other great things in October alone, like, you know, a new Pokémon game, most likely Call of Duty, all this good stuff.So, you know, very, very busy time of year coming up."
"And Battlefield 6 is looking to potentially be the biggest of the bunch.Now, that's all the time that I have in today's episode of GRTV News.I will be back now to...Sorry, Monday. On Monday for the next one."
"So I hope you enjoy the rest of your week, or your Friday.Enjoy your weekend and I'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone.Bye."