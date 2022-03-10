GRTV News - Nintendo and Square Enix unveil The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

We also talk through some of the big announcements at today's showcase.
"Hello there, I'm Alex, as always for the afternoons GRTV News, you can tell I'm a bit fried today because we've just finished the Nintendo Partner Showcase, but if this is your first time watching GRTV News and looking at Gamereactor as a whole, you can always expect to find more, whatever you get your Gamereactor from, and you can expect gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, exclusives and of course so much more. Without further ado, today we're talking about the Nintendo Partner Direct, sort of in general, but I thought I'd focus specifically on this new IP that Sony, Nintendo, sorry, and Square Enix have announced, which is The Adventures of Elliot, the Millennium Tales. Now as you can probably guess by that name, which I'm not going to go into here because I don't see any point in putting subjectivity into the GRTV News and that I absolutely have to, especially on something like a game name. In any case, the main idea behind this game is that it's a new HD 2D action RPG, which is quite exciting because you think that that genre was often really left behind in terms of where RPGs are nowadays, you know, we're talking 3D stuff, we're talking advanced graphics, whereas this as you can see is very reminiscent of old nostalgic favourites."
"It's got that mix of sort of nice 3D backgrounds there, but you've also got like a lot of a 2D aesthetic, a bird's eye view on the gameplay, and a focus on sort of omnidirectional combat, as it were, with seven weapon types and things like that. It takes place in a fantasy world, as you can probably guess. The protagonist is called Elliot, as I said, he's joined by a fairy called Faye."
"It all seems to be very, very high fantasy JRPG type stuff. It's coming out in 2026 and it was joined by Octopath Traveler Zero as one of the two sort of main last announcements for the Nintendo Partner Direct. So a lot of people were expecting Hollow Knight Silksong, as they always are with these Nintendo Directs, and unfortunately it wasn't there. But there's always hope, you know, we've got games coming right around the corner, if you were hoping for Hollow Knight Silksong. There were some, there were loads of announcements at this showcase. Nintendo started off slow with a Monster Hunter Stories reveal, followed by some more games that were sort of giving their own time to shine, and then it battered us with game after game after game after game. Just Dance 2026 was unveiled, we got another look at Hella, the game where you play as a mouse who has a froggy magical backpack, and this seems to be a very fun, cosy little co-op four-player adventure. There was Chilling by the Fire, which is a game where you just sit on a beach and have fun with a campfire, basically."
"There was Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch, which is a bit mental considering it's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X slash S, but hey, Mortal Kombat does that, so why can't another fighting game franchise do it?There was loads and loads of stuff, perhaps maybe not something absolutely headlining for, say, people that wanted more of a western influence in the games that they were seeing, especially from partners. So, for example, we here at Game Reactor reported that Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to be landing on the Nintendo Switch 2 sometime soon, and we were probably hoping for an announcement there to confirm that, but that still does seem to be in development, whether it's ready to be revealed yet or not, and it does seem like it would be coming there anyway. But yeah, what was your favourite announcement from this Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news. Goodbye!"