GRTV News - PSA: Nintendo is hosting a Partner Direct later today

Expect around 25 minutes of announcements.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we have quite a quick one for you actually, it's more of a PSA than anything because, well obviously, the Nintendo Direct is happening today. It's been long rumoured that this is going to be coming about, that we're going to be getting a Nintendo Direct showcase by the end of July and Nintendo wait until the very last minute to announce it. It's going to be happening today which is July 31st, they announced it yesterday on July 30th and there were fears that it was going to get delayed or maybe wasn't going to go ahead because of the tsunami that was happening around a lot of the Pacific region. But I think the earthquake and the tsunami ended up being a little bit more subtle than many expected it to be. So yeah, Nintendo is going ahead with it, there's going to be a Direct happening later today, it won't be a big first party show, it's going to be a third party, partner showcase as they call it. But we know what we're going to expect from it to some degree, so let's crack on."
"So Nintendo is pulling out all the stops for a Nintendo Direct partner showcase tomorrow, July 31st which is obviously today. We feared delay to next week due to the tsunami in Japan but it looks like we'll finally have a streaming event. So yeah, we've been on the edge for the past few hours fearing that Nintendo would decide to postpone the rumoured July Nintendo Direct until next week due to the difficult situation in the country with the tsunami caused by the mega earthquake in Russia. However, it looks like we will have an event before the end of the month. Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Direct partner showcase for tomorrow, July 31st at 2 BST 3pm CEST. The event will last 25 minutes and will see announcements of third party games for both Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2. There's no mention therefore that we'll be getting exclusive reveals from Nintendo's in-house studios. Don't expect an official Animal Crossing announcement tomorrow. However, we can expect other interesting arrivals."
"One of the most buzzed about titles coming soon to Nintendo's new hybrid is Red Dead Redemption 2 and possibly a release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrate on Nintendo Switch 2. But this is just speculation right now. The good news is that in less than 24 hours we'll know for sure."
"So yeah, it's closer than it is further away. It's going to be happening this afternoon.Less than 30 minutes long. It's actually only slightly longer than the recent Pokemon Presents and that Pokemon Presents was an absolute train wreck. I don't expect this to be the case like that. I wouldn't expect this to be as sort of big of a direct as we've seen in the past. Again, by confirming that it's going to be a partner showcase, it kind of eliminates any first party stuff. I mean, in the rumors that suggested that there was going to be like a very brief Animal Crossing announcement at the end of it, or maybe even like a release date reveal for like Metroid or maybe even Kirby Air Riders. That does seem now a little bit more unlikely. But there's a lot of third party things that we can we expect coming to Nintendo Switch consoles, including things that we know are on the way like, or very, very, very, very well rumored that are on the way like Red Dead Redemption 2, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrate, even Elden Ring. We don't have a release date for Elden Ring yet on Switch. So, you know, these are all things that we might be able to, we will be seeing at the showcase. If it's 25 minutes long, they'll probably do trailers of what every, I don't know, maybe 90 seconds long or something. So you're probably looking at a good, what's that, 20 announcements or something like that. Maybe, maybe a little bit less, but there should be plenty of stuff. So be sure to, you know, stay tuned to your local Game Reactor region. We'll be covering the show live and sharing you, you know, keeping you updated with all the trailers and all the news and all that good stuff. And otherwise that's all the time that I have. Again, just a short sort of PSA to make sure you're familiar with what's happening later today. And it will actually be followed later, even later today by the Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal. So if you're looking forward to the, the upcoming shoot to be sure to check that out as well. But that's like, you know, in the evenings around 8pm, 9pm CEST. So yeah, that's all the time that I have. So I'll see you all on tomorrow's GRCvideos. Take care everyone."