GRTV News - Report: Xbox ROG Ally pre-orders will go live at Gamescom

Could we see Xbox ready itself for its first gaming handheld at Gamescom?
So, this is a report from DEA Labs, or is it DEA Labs? I never know with that site, it's French so I don't understand it unfortunately, I only speak English. But, as the ever reliable source that it is, it has provided new information that pre-orders for the new handheld consoles from Xbox and Asus are going to be arriving, or sorry, will be going on pre-order on the 20th of August. That is also when Gamescom kicks off. First revealed at Summer Games Fest, it kind of makes sense that they would then go to another big showcase for the next big step in getting these things on the market. Recently we had a leak suggesting a price around €599 or €799 for the Ally and Ally X respectively, so it would be likely that we'd have that confirmed at pre-order as well because you'd imagine that pre-order would go with a price and pre-orders would also go with a release date. Now, it's possible that we could see the announcements of pre-orders go a day earlier on Tuesday the 19th of August because that's when Geoff Keighley's opening night live will happen at Gamescom and that is a two hour show as Keighley confirmed last night, so it's likely that we're going to need a lot of stuff to pad it out as Keighley always likes to do and one of those things could be another showcase of the ROG Ally X and the ROG Ally, some gameplay on it perhaps and the pre-orders going live along with a release date announcement. We know it's going to be arriving this holiday season, but a firm date in November or even December or perhaps even October, although I doubt October because that doesn't really fit into the holiday season, would be nice to hear because then we'd know when these things are going to be in people's hands. There's probably a decent amount of hype for people to get this sort of Game Pass machine. Handheld gaming consoles have been very popular, especially since the Switch and Steam Deck have sold lots and lots of units and impressed lots and lots of people who don't necessarily have the time to sit at a desk and play games on their PC or sit at the couch and play games in their living room and instead would like a more portable experience they can take with them on a commute or even just around the house in a place that doesn't necessarily need them to be locked in and sat down. So yeah, there's a decent amount of hype for the ROG Ally and Ally X, but at that price point, if those leaks are true, I struggle to see whether it could really break in, but we'll have to see again because this is just a leak, as was the price point information, so let's take this with a pinch of salt, but it really makes sense for Xbox to make some sort of ROG Ally X and Ally announcement at Gamescom because again, they're going to have a big presence there, it's going to be playable there in a demo experience, so it kind of makes sense that they would announce something there, but then again, sometimes this industry just doesn't make any sense.
Are you looking forward to the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X or the Ally? Which one would you pick up for yourself? Are you thinking that it's going to be not worth the money? Would you rather buy a different gaming handheld console?