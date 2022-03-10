GRTV News - Meta describes the perfect amount of time for a VR session

The Goldilocks zone is claimed to be around 20-40 minutes.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another GeoTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about virtual reality because Meta has come out with a sort of developer blog that talks a little bit about the way that they think VR games, or not just games actually, experiences should be developed. And in this article they've basically gone out and said that there is a Goldilocks zone, a specific amount of time that developers should be targeting, and assuming that that's how long people want to be using a VR headset for at a singular time. And it's quite short actually, so let's take a look and see what Meta describes as the Goldilocks zone."
"So yeah, Meta considers 20-40 minutes to be the perfect amount of time to use a Quest headset, it's the so-called Goldilocks zones. So for anyone who has the ability to use virtual reality without making you feel unwell or annoyed, there are often still limits to how long you can use one of these headsets for. For wireless devices, like the Quest family, this could be in relation to battery life. But for all systems, the issue of having a somewhat weighty gadget strapped to your face for a long period of time also means that VR sessions typically aren't as extensive as other device usage periods."
"So Meta, creator of the Quest family, has now published a developer blog that discusses how long studios should assume users are wearing a VR headset for at a time. It's actually quite a limited portion of times, the so-called Goldilocks zone, the area where users have a balance of comfort and entertainment, is claimed to be around 20-40 minutes in duration."
"Anything longer might lead to users quitting in the middle of something or playing past their comfort zones, or if it's the shorter end of the spectrum, it may be down to users simply not being engaged well enough. Meta explains, In general, we recommend building VR games that are optimised for the 20-40 minute Goldilocks zone so users don't need to choose between quitting in the middle of something or pushing themselves past their comfort levels. If you're building experiences that don't fit neatly into 20-40 minute sessions, we advise front-loading rewards and objectives while allowing users more control over their sessions with ideal points to drop in, leave and resume their session. The blog post does also feature a wealth of tips about building a VR experience that slots into the Goldilocks zone, including by delivering on core expectations within the first 20 minutes, focusing on shorter loops, building in regular opportunities to take breaks and more. Do you agree with Meta or do you find yourself using more or less VR each session?Aside from a very specific number of games for example, typically ones that are faster paced and there's less movement, it's more about just responding to what's happening in front of you, like Superhot, like BeatSaber, those games are typically fine for me, but when you start getting into things, especially ones with the movement systems where you either teleport or you actually do physically move, those ones do not ever particularly do well for me. But yes, so this is Meta's idea of what is a Goldilocks zone. I do kind of agree with it. I think 30 minutes is probably about bang on. I think 20-40 is probably too short, too long to me. I think 30 minutes is about spot on, but obviously if you say 30 minutes, it sort of narrows it down a little bit, so 20-40 makes sense. It is interesting though to see that despite VR not being, I would say, as well received as many hoped it would have been when it first started making its arrival, it is quite interesting to see that Meta is not giving up on it and they are still gunning for VR, despite the fact that I think it's more of a niche and it's less of a popular piece of technology than it once used to be. But yeah, that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GOTV News, but I'll be back tomorrow for the next one of the week, so until then, hope you enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the next one."