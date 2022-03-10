GRTV News - Atari buys over 80% of Thunderful for €4.5 million

Restructuring is expected to follow the buyout.
"Gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course, so much more without further ado though, we've got some news about Atari buying Thunderfall for 4.5 million Euros, well 80% of Thunderfall, which includes the 20 or so IPs owned by the Swedish company and it's five studios as Alberto notes here."
"So Thunderfall AB, the company for Thunderfall's development and publishing divisions has basically given 80% of its shares of its ownership to Atari, which pretty much essentially hands over the company to Atari, as they always say, about 26% I believe is considered an ownership stake in a company and so therefore 80% is going to be pretty much full ownership of the company."
"So Thunderfall and Atari are therefore joining together to try and make Atari more of a major player in today's gaming industry.Atari is a historic company within gaming obviously, but it hasn't been the major, major player that it was in the early days of gaming for quite some time now and yet it still remains because it's still kicking around and people still have a great fondness for it."
"An official statement from Atari reads that Thunderfall also announced today a restructuring plan aimed at reorganising its publishing and development operations with a view to reducing its cost base and improving operating cash flow.So while this might sound positive for Atari, it might not be positive for everyone involved as it seems that there might be some layoffs involved with this."
"Usually when a buyout takes place like this, especially in the games industry, we do see a fair amount of restructuring, i.e. layoffs, as people are just sort of crossed over between the two companies and you might necessarily find within business that one person doesn't need to be doing the same job as somebody else that you already have hired so therefore the second person isn't needed at all."
"But the transaction is subject to be approved at a general meeting on the 28th of August 2025, although there's already an absolute majority so it's pretty certain that this is going to head.But this is pretty huge."
"If we look at Thunderfall's portfolio of recent games, we've got Steamworld, Islanders, Lost in Random and Vampire's Fall.There was also, you know, there was the Lost in Random sequel that released this year, The Eternal Die, which reviewed was quite well and so there's always these little indie games that Thunderfall has that prove to sometimes break out of the mould and really make an impact."
"But as I say, not the biggest gaming acquisition that we've had to talk about in recent years but certainly an interesting one, especially as Atari continues to make these little steps to make itself more well known.Are you a big Thunderfall fan, are you joyed, do you express joy at this news?Do you not?Do you want to see more Atari and Thunderfall collaborations as this pushes on?Do you hope that Thunderfall will make maybe some Atari games with the IP they already own?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for more CRTV news, goodbye."