GRTV News - Glen Schofield thinks he may have directed his final game

Is the father of Dead Space done with games?
Glenn Schofield, the director of Dead Space and the Callisto Protocol believes he may have directed his final game, now the games industry is tough right now and this is something that Schofield directly talks about when he's talking in a new LinkedIn post which has drawn a lot of eyes where he's talking about a game that he wanted to make alongside his daughter who has been working on making games as well, that he was really really inspired by, so on LinkedIn, I'll say as he says here in a quote that Ben's got here on this news piece, as for me, I've worked on games of every size, from two of us to over 300 devs, spent the last 15 to 20 years making big AAA titles with great teams, that's what I do, that's what I loved, but with the industry on pause, AAA feels like it's a long ways away, so I'm back to my art, I miss it all, the team, the chaos, the joy of building something for fans, I'm sticking around making art, writing stories and ideas and still cheering the industry on, but maybe I've directed my last game, who knows, if so thank you for playing my games, so he shared a bunch of information, as Ben writes here, about the development of this mystery game that he hasn't revealed and largely it comes down to budgeting, so initially he'd fought very very hard to make this unidentified game with his daughter at a budget of around 17 million, he was then chatting to publishers and people who can help fund the game and they said make it to 10 and then lately those figures have gone from 2 to 5 million budgets, which was at a point where Schofield didn't believe that he and his daughter could envision or bring the vision of the game to life, which means that basically he stepped away from it as it's better in his opinion to not do it at all than do it half measured, which I suppose you could see the benefit of that argument especially considering that there's a lot of games that have kind of tried to do way too much, been way overly ambitious and have either been really really buggy at launch or just haven't managed to meet the expectations that they maybe set out for themselves at first. Mind's Eye is a great example I think of a game that had a huge amount of ambition behind it and it has loads and loads of great elements on paper but in practice it just didn't mesh together in the way that Build A Rocket Boy clearly wanted it to. There's still people who like that game, don't get me wrong, but it seems to be one of the biggest examples of the year for something like what Schofield is talking about here and it seems that it's just a lack of faith in the industry at the minute, which is very very excusable considering the amount of layoffs that we see, considering the amount of people that just aren't being able to make games the way they want to make games, the budget inflation on massive games but also the time that it takes to make those games feels to be getting bigger and bigger, which means that people, if they want to stop making a game today, they're probably going to be making that game, well they're definitely going to be making a game for the PS6 and they're almost definitely going to be making that game for the next five to possibly ten years, which is kind of insane. But yeah, unfortunately Glenn Schofield thinks he may have directed his last game, of course that doesn't mean that he's going to be completely out of the picture as he says here, he's going to be writing, he's going to be doing art, he's going to be doing loads of stuff, that means that if you like Glenn Schofield and what he does you can still follow along.