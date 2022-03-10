GRTV News - PlayStation is creating a role for multiplatform distribution

Aimed at bringing games to Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile devices.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GeoTV News.Today we're going to be talking a little bit about something that happened over the weekend which was basically a job posting started doing the rounds and it basically said or suggested that PlayStation's era of exclusivity may be coming to an end."
"The new job descriptions basically, they're looking for somebody to help Sony and help PlayStation properly commit to a multi-platform strategy and considering we've already seen a bunch of PlayStation games either on other platforms or coming to other platforms in the near future, to me this now signals the big change in the future which is that multi-platform is the future and that bringing titles to a broader array of platforms is better than just saying you can play this exclusively on this platform, even if though that will exist for PlayStation as it does elsewhere just depending on the game and maybe like timed exclusivity."
"But anyway, let's dive on in.So PlayStation hints at major multi-platform push, is the era of PlayStation exclusives coming to an end?So are PlayStation exclusives a thing of the past?Maybe, because it now seems that Sony is ramping up its efforts to bring more games to other platforms, specifically Xbox and Switch too."
"This is according to a new job listing where Sony is seeking a multi-platform and account management senior director, which is a pretty, I mean like there's no beating around the bush with what the job is about when you read that name, a role explicitly tasked with launching PlayStation titles not only on PC but also on Xbox, Switch 2 and mobile devices."
"PlayStation has historically been quite reserved when it comes to sharing its games with other platforms, especially compared to Xbox and Microsoft, sure titles like God of War and Horizon have made their way to PC but including direct console rivals is a surprising and welcome move."
"This could also mean that Sony's previous statements that only multiplayer focused games were being considered for ports may no longer hold true.Perhaps even God of War or Horizon could eventually find their way to Xbox or Switch 2.We can hope."
"What's your take?Would you want to see PlayStation titles on other consoles?And this is an image taken from the PlayStation thing where it says, report to Vice President Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multi-Platform and Account Management."
"You will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PlayStation Studio software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo and mobile.This role is accountable for optimizing title profitability, ensuring cross-functional alignment and a leading high-performance team focused on multi-platform expansion, mid-range commercial planning and platform partner management."
"So again, yeah, not really, there's no real beating around the bush with this.It's quite clear, if you ask me, what this is about, and it's about PlayStation bringing its games to other consoles.Now I think they'll follow a similar standard to what they've done with PC."
"I can't see, for example, later this year we have Ghost of Yotai coming out.I can't see Ghost of Yotai, even if this was happening five years in the future, launching on PlayStation and Xbox at the same time.I can see it launching on PlayStation, having maybe six months to a year of exclusivity on the platform, before then eventually coming to other platforms."
"This is to an extent what Xbox has done with some of its titles, and I think that will continue to do for its big franchises.But I just think that this is now like, you know, Xbox has sort of softened the exclusivity borders, really, and now it's looking, you know, PlayStation are looking to follow suit."
"So again, I wouldn't necessarily say that this means that exclusivity is going to completely go out the window.I'm trying to think of other big PlayStation games that we know are coming out.Things like Saros and Intergalactic."
"I think they'll still be launching as PlayStation exclusives, not even like console exclusives, just PlayStation exclusives for, again, six months, a year, whatever, before eventually coming to PC, coming to Xbox.If it's possible to run these games on the Switch, on Switch as well."
"But yeah, I think it's good for everyone, even if I do also think that we're staring at a future where potentially Xbox consoles could be on the way out, really.There'll be one more generation at the very least.So you know, PlayStation can probably tap into almost a decade's worth of multi-platform if they get this happening pretty quickly."
"But yeah, exciting all the same.But yeah, let us know what you think about it.Do you think multi-platform is the future?Do you think it's PlayStation's too late to the party?Tell me all about it in the comments below."
"And otherwise, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next GRTV News.Take care, everyone."