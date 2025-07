Donkey Kong Bananza - Complete Grumpy Kong's Boss Rush in 9 minutes

We fight our way through Inflammonite, Abracajabya, Sinister Blusterwing, Muckety-Muck, and Stompenclomper on their trickier versions to beat the second Rush Grumpy built in Ingot Isle Cave-In. Best viewed on HQ mode on HDR screens.