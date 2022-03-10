GRTV News - Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed until September

Four more weeks have been added until we can all go Beast Mode.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, gaming movies, gaming movies, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though today, we've got a bit of unfortunate news around Dying Light the Beast which has been pushed back to a September release date, so Dying Light the Beast previously is going to release on the 22nd of August, recently we previewed, well I should say I previewed the game, I played the game, I had an interview with the franchise director, it all seemed to be going well but I think from those preview events, it seems like the people at Techland who create Dying Light have realised that a bit more work needs to be done on the game."
"So as I said 22nd of August was the prior release date for this expansion that turned into a full release, but we're told through a statement, we've been carefully listening to what you've been saying, whether through playtests, the recent preview coverage and in comments, with just 4 additional weeks we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great, areas we want to improve based on player feedback including fine tuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into the clarity of the UI, increased quality of physics as well as tweaking cutscene and player animations further.Techland also adds to this by saying, we know this might be disappointing to some fans and we understand Dying Light the Beast is a culmination of everything we've learned in more than a decade of the series and this experience has shown us how important the first impression is."
"So I think here it's not doom and gloom I guess considering that it's only a 4 week delay, it is pushed back to the 19th of September so it's not even a full month away from when it was initially going to be released but apparently according to Techland that can make all the difference and if the quality is going to be better, a lot of people are usually fine with taking a bit of a longer wait.But that's the thing with Dying Light the Beast is that it's sort of seen as a bit of a smaller experience maybe to some fans but there's a lot of emphasis put on this beast mode mechanic, a lot of emphasis put on being able to give the player something entirely different from what they've experienced before and that comes with a bit of pressure of making sure that that lives up to that player fantasy that Techland wants to create."
"As well today we heard that Borderlands 4 had officially gone gold which is quite interesting considering Borderlands 4 is about a month and a half away from release on the 12th of September and yet that game was officially announced as having gone gold which means it's feature complete, it's ready to launch, it's fully done and we hadn't heard something similar about Dying Light the Beast so you can imagine that things might be a bit more stressed at Techland.Obviously that's just speculation, I don't know that for sure but it certainly seems that we're not going to be getting Dying Light on the same week as Gamescom but instead if you are heading out to Gamescom it'll be playable there and there'll be a chance for you to give further feedback I guess to Techland although I don't think they'll be able to give quite as much chance for it to be put into the game."
"However I suppose that extra time between now and September is going to be used very well and we'll just see how much it influences Dying Light the Beast.Are you going to be playing Dying Light the Beast at launch? Are you disappointed by this delay? Are you happy to let Techland cook? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more DRTV news, goodbye!"