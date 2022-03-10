GRTV News - Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer revealed early

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria proves a dangerous place once again in this new movie trailer.
jokes aside, this film actually does look pretty good, especially if you're a Five Nights at Freddy's fan, I can't claim to be one myself, but it seems like it's going to have a lot of good stuff out, I'm just skipping down towards the trailer, but we do also have a plot synopsis here in Alberto's article about how the second film's plot is going to develop from the first film, so I'll just read that out now, and I quote, So, more animatronics scares basically, while they thought they dealt with the animatronics in the first film, obviously as the game showcased as well, there's different types of animatronics that we see here as well, like there's sort of original ones, like Toy Chica I believe they're called, and Toy Bonnie, and Toy Freddy, the ones that have a bit more of a cartoonish aesthetic to them, will be appearing in this film, alongside as you can see in the trailer there, a little toy of Freddy which appears to speak to Abby, the girl, in order to get this new location up and running once more, and have the souls of the children again coming back for devilish stuff. It does look a bit spookier to be fair than the first film, the first film was a bit more of a slasher I guess, than an actual true horror, but there's some shots that look quite interesting here in the trailer, as you can see there's the guy getting ripped up there, there's the Springtrap looking Foxy, there's, I don't know if you could see it there, but there was a shot with Elizabeth Lale's character Vanessa as she's looking down, and one of the little puppet things I believe comes up at her, so yeah, there's a lot of stuff here which could develop quite well, it does look like it's taking more sort of artistic chances I guess by the looks of this trailer, the original one really just sort of based itself on the initial jump scare of it being a Five Nights at Freddy's movie, and the initial premise of that being just adapting the game in a way that was kind of half on, half off of the story while making up its own thing, whereas now it seems to have settled a lot better and has the potential to be quite good I think.
"It's in theatres on the 5th of December as you can see there, and it will be likely followed up by a couple more movies, there's loads of Five Nights at Freddy's lore to dig into, there's loads of other games for it to base itself off, so I can't imagine that this series is going anywhere anytime soon unless somehow, someway it flops at the box office. It is a horror movie releasing in December but it is Five Nights at Freddy's so people might just go and see it even for the meme. Are you going to be going to see Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Do you think the trailer looks like it's going to be better than the first film? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."