GRTV News - Xbox rolls back on increased The Outer Worlds 2 price point

With the change also affecting other first-party games in 2025.
"A multitude of reasons why they're doing this, none of it's particularly consumer friendly, but basically games are going up from the sort of, the value we tend to look at is the American value, because that's where the jump is most easily noticeable, but it's going from sort of $70 to $80 for sort of big sort of brand new AAA games."
"We've seen that with a few games, for example Donkey Kong Bonanza was more expensive, Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bonanza were more expensive than expected, we're going to see it in the future with Borderlands 4, all these different games.Earlier this year Xbox also announced that it would be following suit, and that it would be doing it with The Outer Worlds 2, and it did do it with Doom as well I believe, but it happened so quickly that a lot of people overlooked that."
"But it turns out that they must have realised that this perhaps hasn't gone down as swimmingly as they thought, because now the announcement has come that The Outer Worlds 2 will actually be cheaper than expected, and so will other Xbox games in the near future.So anyway, let's dive in."
"So yes, The Outer Worlds 2 and other upcoming Xbox games will be cheaper than first announced.Xbox and Obsidian have conceded after stating that future games will cost $80, so it seems like we'll continue to get them for $70 for a while.So many were furious when the big gaming companies started to reveal that games would cost $70 this console generation, but it seemed like most managed to live with it after a while."
"Then we started to hear rumblings about Grand Theft Auto 6 potentially costing $100, Nintendo rising the price of its biggest games to $80, and the uproar started all over again.This time with such a force that one of the latest controversies has conceded to the pressure."
"Obsidian reveals that The Outer Worlds 2 will not cost $80 after all, as they've decided to lower it to $70.This does not in fact just apply to this game.Microsoft specifies in a press release that all of the big Xbox Game Studios games releasing this year will cost $70 at launch."
"This includes Black Ops 7, so we won't get to see if an increased price would have hurt one of the biggest gaming franchises, at least not this year.Considering how many layoffs, studios being shut down and games being cancelled we see these days, do you think games should continue to cost $70 or would you be willing to pay $80?So yeah, The Outer Worlds 2 will be a little more affordably priced."
"I would assume though that this is probably only going to affect the PlayStation audience because I'd guess the majority of people that are going to play this game on PC and Xbox are probably going to do it through Game Pass, where obviously it's not free, but the cost of the game will be incurred by your subscription, right?So it's a big deal for PlayStation players who are going to be checking out this game because they won't be able to do it through Game Pass."
"Now they won't have to pay $80, they'll have to pay $70 for it, which is a considerable drop.And as well, that also is going to apply to other Xbox first party games in the rest of this year, which again, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will follow suit, which I think is probably a smart idea because if Black Ops 7 is going to be somewhat similar to Modern Warfare 3, sort of like a follow-up to the big return for the leading developer, then I don't think it should be fully priced."
"Maybe it would be different, but Modern Warfare 3 was a very unusual game I would say, and that kind of stung when that one arrived.But yeah, as for whether this is good for Xbox or whatnot, I mean they laid off a lot of people recently and all of a sudden they're doing this."
"It's probably for a little bit of goodwill if anything, because you can't lay off all those people and then say, actually we're in an alright place so we can be a bit more consumer friendly.That doesn't really add up to me."
"But that being said as well, $70 is still a lot of money for a game.It's still a big ask for a video game.Let's say that 2 million people buy this game, that's $140 million in revenue.If everyone bought it, obviously that doesn't work because of Game Pass, but in a perfect world for a game not launching on a subscription service, a $70 price tag and a couple of million copies sold will mean a lot of money, a lot of revenue coming in."
"And I think that to me is where the biggest issue with game development comes from these days, is that it takes so long to make games and it's so expensive to make games, the revenue, it's so fine.They need to make so much money to make up the costs of the actual production of the game and the marketing and anything else that's been incurred by it."
"So that's probably in part why we're seeing these games go up in price, despite the fact that as a consumer you're probably looking at it going, well it's not really fair on us really.It's quite an unusual setup really."
"We'll see whether this works for Xbox, whether they'll look at it and go, we don't actually need to go up to $80, I don't know.I think that this is more just a goodwill thing.I think that as soon as we get into the new year, the first big game in 2026 will be an $80 game from Xbox, but we'll have to just stay tuned and see."
