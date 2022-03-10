GRTV News - 2XKO will get a closed beta this September

League of Legends' fighting game spin-off is gearing up for release.
"Without further ado though today we're talking 2XKO, the game that is spinning off League of Legends into a 2v2 fighting game from Riot Games."
"It is getting it's closed beta this September, you might not expect it considering it seems like the game has been quiet and dormant for a long time, but it seems that finally we're getting a big development on 2XKO as it is also bringing in Vi, the character that you're probably familiar with from the Arcane series or from League of Legends the base game in general. In any case, we got both of these announcements yesterday as part of a sort of big reveal. I'm going to play both of the trailers here so you can get your little TikTok brain going on two little bits of video at once because we got an announcement from the creative director talking about this closed beta which will allow 8 playable characters including Vi to be played from 9th September if you sign up now using Riot's website. You can also play with Vi at Evo if you're at Evo this year which will be coming a lot earlier but apart from that we don't have any sort of firm release date on when the game will be coming out. There's meant to be 10 champions at launch which means that there will still be 2 more people to pick from and characters to include after Vi has arrived. So it's possible that we might not see this game in 2025 but the positive news is that at least we're getting some sort of major development. 2XKO was initially talked about in about 2019 I believe was when it was first revealed and since then we've sort of had many periods of just absolute near silence on this game. So at least we now know that they have been cooking over at Riot Games. The game looks very sort of tight as an action game. It looks very smooth."
"You can see the effects look pretty grand and great. The art style is very realised.The only problem I would say is perhaps the roster feels a bit too small at 10 characters but we'll have to see how intricate they are and how much they really feel like they're different from one another. But apart from that, that doesn't seem to be anything that really could put people off considering that there's the big selling point of League of Legends characters which are now Arcane characters. Do you know what I mean? With the fact that Jinx, Vi and Ekko are going to be in this game 3 out of 10 characters will have appeared in the Arcane series and there's also the influence of Arcane on just League of Legends in general with a lot of people liking the IP a lot more thanks to the Netflix series."
"So yeah, it's exciting times if you're looking for different fighters especially as we know that we're also getting Marvel's Tocon Fighting Souls I believe it's called coming out next year and if, whether it comes out this year or possibly next year if 2X KO can stick the landing and help bring up another League of Legends spin-off into making the IP even more popular then I guess it's a real win for fighting game fans all over. You don't just have to stick to the big 3 anymore."