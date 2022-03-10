GRTV News - Switch 2 continues smashing records following mega launch

Japanese console sales records are being ticked off, one after the other.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about the Nintendo Switch 2 once more because we've heard a little bit more about how the console has performed over its initial few months really."
"Basically it was already a record breaker for a multitude of different reasons but now we also know that it was a record breaker in Japan as well which for a Nintendo console that kind of says everything, not just for a Nintendo console but for a Nintendo or a PlayStation console it says everything about how it is performing."
"Basically ever since it launched in its first month it has set a Japanese record beating the PlayStation 2 sales which is important because the PlayStation 2 was up until the Switch 2 the fastest selling console in Japan ever.So it's really interesting this so let's dive on in and see exactly what record it's beaten and how."
"So yeah Switch 2 sets a new Japanese record beating PlayStation 2 in first month console sales, the record breaking launch continues.So it's only a week after the launch of Switch 2 that we reported that it was by far the best console launch ever in Japan."
"Since then interest has certainly not waned and now Yomuri via VGC reveals that Switch 2 continues to fly off the shelves.A total of at least 1.5 million units were sold in the country and that figure does not include consoles sold through Nintendo itself."
"The actual number is therefore likely to be significantly higher.To put this into perspective the Game Boy Advance was Nintendo's fastest selling hardware during its first month with 1.367 million units, now easily surpassed by 1.538 million Switch 2 units, again not including those sold through Nintendo itself."
"The original Switch reached 556,000 units in its first month and has now been beaten three times over.The fastest selling console in its first month that is not from Nintendo is of course the PlayStation 2, it sold 1.134 million units and has therefore also been beaten handily."
"In short are we witnessing gaming history right now and Switch 2 will likely continue to break all kinds of records in the future provided that Nintendo continues to support its console with really good games.So yeah it's pretty impressive this."
"So as far as home consoles go, i.e. not handhelds, the PlayStation 2 had been the cream of the crop for a long long time in Japan, selling 1.134 million units in its first month which you know when you think about that that was back in probably what early 2000s and it did that or mid 2000s and it did that, that's an impressive feat back then."
"Now a very different gaming climate, the Switch comes out and I think the Switch suffered a little bit at launch mainly because it came off the back of the Wii U so there's probably a little bit of scepticism involved there which is why the Switch's numbers in comparison are so low at just over half a million units in its first month because looking back at it with the Switch being as popular as it is it probably should have sold more."
"I think the Switch 2's launch is indication of that with the fact that it sold 1.538 million units in its first month which is a massive amount in just Japan again and not including Nintendo's numbers itself.Now we reported as well and we heard anyway that it sold I think it was 3 million units within its first like three days or something like that around the world."
"I don't think they've actually told us the official numbers for sales around the world in its first month yet but I would assume that if Japan has probably sold you know including Nintendo's figures probably 2 million maybe 2 million plus I would assume that you're probably looking at a console that is getting close to selling 10 million units already within its first month which would be an absolutely extortionate amount because after its first few days Switch was already dwarfing many of the other consoles."
"I think it took PlayStation 5 something like seven weeks or something to sell 5 million units and the Switch did it in like a week or something mad.So it's absolutely dwarfing everything else right now including the Game Boy Advance which was Japan's best-selling overall console even though we typically tend to value consoles or handheld consoles differently to home consoles a little bit."
"But yeah it just goes to prove that the Switch 2 has been a massive hit.I think you know it's difficult to say where the ceiling is for the Switch 2, what Nintendo's ultimate end goals are.Obviously the Switch itself has sold I think it's over 150 million units in its lifetime."
"I don't think the Switch 2 will get close to that because of the fact that well it took a lot of time and I can't see Nintendo waiting as long as they did between the Switch 2 and the next console as they have with the Switch and the Switch 2 because it was really getting a bit close at the end should we say."
"But I would assume that the rate that they're going they're probably expecting to ship a good 20 million units at least within its first year which you know let's say it has a five-year console run, good games coming out in the future, more available units around the world."
"You would assume that by maybe the end of the 2020s that the Switch 2 has shipped close to 100 million units or something like that which would be you know an impressive feat across the board.But yeah we'll stay tuned to see more how that's going and otherwise thank you for listening to me today and I'll see you on the next one tomorrow."
"Take care everyone."