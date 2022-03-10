GRTV News - Pokémon Concierge returns with new episodes on the 4th of September

Haru is back but will her ex-boyfriend cause havoc at the Pokémon resort?
"So if you like what you're seeing and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news, and of course, so much more.Before we do that today, we're talking a bit of a flop of a Pokemon Presents, well me and Ben are going to get into that in a podcast later on today, but otherwise we're talking about the big announcements and mainly there was kind of just two announcements, there was Pokemon Concierge's new release date and we got our first look at the Ardman special which I believe is Tales of Pokemon, Sirfetch'd, and Pikachu, or Pichu, I don't know which exactly, I can't remember which, but I do remember that Pokemon Concierge is coming back because cinema is officially back."
"Now I do love Pokemon Concierge and we're just going to check out the trailer below here, which sees Shinx coming into the party, Luxray coming into the party it seems with Haru, at least for an episode, but heavily featured in the trailer here, as well as Kent, Haru's ex-boyfriend who is going to be making an appearance in the show, who has his own Arcanine and is going to be sort of maybe helping Haru along, maybe not, we'll have to wait and see, but it seems like we're going to be getting to know Haru a bit better throughout this series, as well as getting to know the Pokemon and the people that have brought to the Pokemon Resort that she works at."
"So it's going to be a lot of wholesome moments, a lot of cute stuff, you can see the stop motion animation is as adorable as it was before, but at the same time we aren't going to be getting a lot of new episodes I wouldn't imagine, so make sure whatever you watch you savour every moment, as I can imagine we'd only probably get about 4 to maybe 6 at a push episodes, I don't know if that's yet been confirmed, but the 4th of September is when we'll be able to see those episodes for ourselves, I'm just saying 4 is a ballpark figure considering that we got 4 episodes for what you'd call season 1 I guess."
"In any case the series looks to promise about what it did last time with a lot of wholesome moments, a lot of cutesy stuff and a lot of cool felt and furry Pokemon.Apart from that as I say we didn't get too much at the Pokemon Presents presentation, there was as I say the first sort of teaser of the Ardman Project which kind of looks, which sounds very serious when I say the Ardman Project, it's Ardman and Pokemon teaming up it's not going to be very serious at all, but it is going to be coming in 2027 so we didn't get anything really substantial there."
"We got some more gameplay from Pokemon Legend ZA but otherwise if you've seen one Pokemon Presents you've kind of seen them all at this point with a lot of games that not many people play.We did get a look at Pokemon Champions which is the mobile game coming out in 2026 but it just sort of showcased what it did in the original trailer which is it's going to allow you to battle Pokemon from your mobile device as well as your Switch in much more of a free form way than say the original game will because the original game is going to be catching the Pokemon and training them up and this one it's just sort of you recruit Pokemon to your team."
