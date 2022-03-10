GRTV News - Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a big update later this year

Bringing NewGame+, a third-person mode, and more.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Avatar and I'd say Avatar as a whole because there's kind of two main things that we can talk about today.
"One about the game Frontiers of Pandora and one about the movie Fire and Ash and obviously they're kind of connected these days because everything that happens with Avatar seems to happen for a reason.The thing with the game is that basically there's a big update planned and it's going to be adding a few different things that people have been asking for for a while actually so it's quite exciting."
"And as for the film, we now know when we can see the first trailer and it turns out it's very very soon.So let's dive on in.So yes, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora dates its third person mode and new game plus just before the release of Avatar Fire and Ash such a significant change may boost the title once again."
"So yeah when Avatar Frontiers of Pandora was released in December 2023 there was a general consensus that while visually stunning not being able to see your Na'vi character as you traverse the different environments and biomes of Pandora made it feel more like an alien filter for a Far Cry skeleton."
"The community around the game, which incidentally has already released two content expansions on PC, PS5 and Xbox series, had been asking for a third person play option to be enabled and Ubisoft was listening.Listening and working for according to the game's creative director Omar Bouali, introducing the third person perspective has required rebuilding perspective controls and the camera system."
"In addition you can switch from first person to third person and vice versa at the touch of a button.In addition to this new mode, new game plus will be added in which we can start our game over again but with all the inventory previously obtained."
"However, the challenge and enemies will be stronger, bigger and stronger.There will also be a new skill tree for those looking for this test of strength.The free update with new game plus and third person mode will arrive in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on December 5th 2025, just a few days before the theatrical release of Avatar Fire and Ash on the 19th of December."
"If you've had a way to relaunch a game then with a strong theatrical release, check out the trailer below.And as for the other bit of news, basically talking about the movie, the poster for the film is out, or the first poster for the film is out, for Avatar Fire and Ash."
"It introduces us to a character called Varang and it also reveals that the first trailer for the film will be watchable as of this week in front of Fantastic Four First Steps.Now I think, I wouldn't expect a whole lot from that first trailer, I remember when they did somewhat similar with Avatar Way of the Water and the first trailer, it was very sort of atmospheric, but it didn't really reveal much information as to what the film will actually tell, so I would assume that they're going to do something similar with Fire and Ash this time, but we'll find out later this week when anyone who flocks to the cinema to see Fantastic Four gets to check out the trailer."
"But yeah, back to the game.This update is coming out on the 5th of December, which to me, if you had any doubt whatsoever that Avatar might get pushed, it won't be pushed now I don't think, I think that it's locked in on its December release later this year."
"And yes, it's going to be bringing the New Game Plus, which, you know, it kind of feels strange that we've had to wait two years for a New Game Plus, it feels like that's something that probably should have been added a bit earlier.And then again as well, the third person mode, which you can understand why that one took a little bit longer, because there's obviously a lot of effort that has to go into refining the game to get it in the position you want so that you can use the third person experience."
"And as well, on top of all that other stuff, the rebalancing that comes with New Game Plus and then also the new skill tree and all that good stuff.But the point is, it looks like it's a great time to return to Avatar Frontiers of Pandora later this December."
"Typically as well at a time of year when there are limited new games coming out, so it might be an opportunity to return to Avatar after a couple of years away.Check out, you know, go through the game again on New Game Plus, check out the new expansions as part of New Game Plus, and prepare yourself for Avatar Far and Ash, which is no doubt going to be one of the, going to be a billion dollar earner when it hits cinemas later this year, because the Avatar franchise somehow just manages to be a billion dollar lock."
But yeah, that's the time that we have in today's episode of GRT News, but we're back tomorrow for the next one, which might, I don't know, maybe be something to do with the Pokemon Presents that's happening this afternoon.
"I'll see you all in the next one.Take care."