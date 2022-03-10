GTRV News - Next Battlefield claimed to be revealed by the end of the month

Battlefield 6 could be showcased as soon as next week.
"Battlefield 6 is apparently the title of the next Battlefield game and it will be coming out, sorry it will be revealed around next week according to these latest leaks, these come from a leaked content creator press kit sort of thing that you can see there in the image in the screen next to me where it says sort of like in a Battlefield 6 on an enclosed box with a bit of tape wrapped around it or a bit of cloth, I don't know what you'd call them actually, the word is escaping me, in any case it's very clear that this is very top secret and yet as has been the case with Battlefield 6 since it was first sort of revealed and looked at, this is probably going to be yet another thing added onto the pile of leaks and things that people have been speaking about despite EA trying to keep a lid closed on it, so that means that we've got, we knew that there was going to be a preview or some sort of showcase that was coming towards summer and considering summer will be wrapped up obviously by the end of August, end of September depending on when you think summer ends up, we knew that we were going to be getting something and so it does sort of make sense that Battlefield 6 would be unveiling itself sometime soon, it also is apparently the case that we're going to see a preview showcase followed by some developer interviews which will then be followed by some more impressions from content creators and press from gameplay that they will have experienced. So it's also likely that EA could put a release date on this game if it's going to be revealed as early as next week considering that they want it out before April 2026, you'd imagine that they wouldn't want to put it out in say like July, sorry January, February or March because those are sort of kind of dead areas when it comes to game releases, especially big multiplayer games, they're probably looking for a Christmas launch so that people can play the game when they're off with their friends and that seems more likely than anything else. That's pure speculation though, I don't actually know when EA is considering releasing this game apart from the fact that they want it out before the end of April 2026. As I say though there's not too much in terms of the content that will be shown but we'd imagine some in depth gameplay, some look at the levolution mechanics, some look at what the game is actually going to be like because rumours from playtesters have been spreading like wildfire since they first got access to the game which has been much to EA's chagrin because they really wouldn't rather obviously have these early parts of the gameplay be showcased and treated like they're going to be the final product. But yeah, I guess we'll just have to wait and see with this. If it's going to be the case that it's going to be shown next week at least we won't have to wait too long but it might be the case that this gets pushed back. Again, this is just a leak, this is something that you should take with a little bit of a pinch of salt because often sometimes gaming companies can change their schedules, especially with a leak like this they might not feel comfortable with showing what they want to show at that point, I don't know."