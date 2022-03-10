GRTV News - Ubisoft shares insight into Assassin's Creed Shadows' budget

It's surprisingly reasonable for a AAA game.
Today we're going to be talking about Assassin's Creed.Mainly because a report has come out that's basically given us an idea about its supposed budget.
"And I think it's led to a few different talking points that people have differing opinions on.And because of that, I think we'll just get through the news piece and then we'll talk more about it afterwards.So yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows budget revealed and it's quote-unquote massive.With a budget exceeding 100 million euros, Ubisoft's latest instalment in its flagship franchise is as expensive as it is ambitious."
"So is Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most expensive game ever?It certainly looks that way as top exec Yves Aguilamort recently revealed just how much the latest entry in their biggest franchise actually cost to develop.A staggering 100 million euros.This figure doesn't just come from development though."
"It also includes extensive marketing efforts and investments in the underlying game engine.Still pricey but broadly in line with what major AAA titles cost to produce nowadays.Given the trend of skyrocketing development and marketing budgets, it's no surprise that major publishers are doubling down on tried and tested franchises.As a way to avoid catastrophic flops like Concord which reportedly blew into a jaw-dropping 400 million dollars."
"So, a few things there.One, I don't believe the number. I think 100 million euros.If they have managed to make Assassin's Creed Shadows in 100 million euros and that to include not just development but also marketing and all the additional stuff that goes into getting a game out the door.They've done an incredibly good job."
"Because 100 million dollars for a AAA title is actually very cheap.You know, when you think that there was somewhere around 2000 people that worked on this game at some point.And you would have thought they'd been working on it for like 3, 4, maybe 5 years.Something like that."
"To do it all in 100 million euros is really impressive.Which is why I don't think it's real.I think that this game probably costs more than maybe 2, 3, maybe 4 times more than the number that Iggy Lamott is mentioning here.Because I think that would be more in line with what AAA game development costs."
"And the reason for that is obviously Marcus has mentioned the piece there.Concord and it's supposed to be a 400 million dollar budget.Spider-Man 2 cost around 300 million.If you're looking at big games like Black Ops 7 or Black Ops 6, sorry."
"Lots of figures are thrown around but you're looking at probably around half a billion dollars at least to make these games.These big AAA titles, they take so long to make and they take so many resources to make that doing it in that much money is incredibly impressive.And another example of it is that Claire Obscure reportedly had a budget of around 30 to 40 million dollars."
"Now, if you're telling me that Assassin's Creed Shadows, a massive AAA title that probably had around, I don't know, 100 times as many developers working on it.You're telling me that they did it in about 3 times as much of a budget.It doesn't quite add up to me.So yeah, a few weird things here."
"A, I don't think that number's quite right.I think there's something a little bit shifty going on behind the scenes there.B, AAA titles cost too much money to make.That's just the way it is at the moment."
"They take too long to make and they cost too much money to make and I think there needs to be a different sort of way to approach it.And 3, 100 million euros for a AAA title is not at all massive.It's quite cost efficient really, if anything.But yeah, I would expect more to come out about this because before this report came out and before Yves Guillemot came out and basically said that it cost 100 million euros, the numbers that were being thrown around was about 250 to 300 million."
"So I'm not too sure what this number exactly refers to here or why Yves Guillemot has mentioned it.But it's definitely interesting.If they have managed to do it in 100 million euros, then I would assume that Assassin's Creed Shadows has quite a reasonable goal to reach to become quite profitable.Especially if it's already sold a couple of million copies as it has."
"Each priced at £70.Because that would mean that they probably already shipped what?Nearly 100 million dollars worth of copies.But yeah, interesting thing all the same."
"We'll keep an eye on this and see how it changes.But yeah, I'm not too 100% sure about what's going on here.Once again, the Guillemot family has led me to question things.But yeah, thank you for watching this episode."
Once again, the Guillemot family has led me to question things.
"Bye."