GTRV News - Rumour: FromSoftware is preparing another unannounced project for 2026

As well as The Duskbloods, FromSoftware might be ready to release another title in 2026.
"Hello, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you, at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see, and as always if you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from, for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, today we've got an exciting rumour here about another FromSoftware title that could be revealed and released in 2026, so FromSoftware are one of the biggest names in gaming today, obviously the studio behind the Soulsborne, Sekiro, Ring franchise, whatever you call it, has made lots and lots of money and sold lots and lots of copies of their games of Souls-likes, I guess you'd call them primarily or the Souls games, including Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring as well of course."
"So those games are sort of moving away for now it seems, the traditional single player RPG at least, as FromSoftware is exploring multiplayer options within sort of similar gameplay styles, Elden Ring, Night Reign coming out this year for example, the Duskbloods coming out next year, is seeing them experiment a bit more with a multiplayer sort of format, and to some people that is not okay, to other people they just want to see what FromSoftware is putting out, but as we know with FromSoftware they've always got multiple irons in the fire and it seems that one of them could be coming out in 2026 as well, this comes from MP First who say that they are working on something called codenamed FMC, so that doesn't tell us a whole lot about the project and the sources from MP First don't point to what the project is either, but we've got a whole list of other codenames here for the games, so Dark Souls 2 was FRPG2, Dark Souls 3 was FDP, Dark Souls 3 Masters was FHD, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice was NTCG and NTC, Bloodborne was SPRJ, Elden Ring was GR, Armored Core 5 was FNR and Elden Ring Night Reign was CL, so FMC sounds entirely different from what we know here, but it wouldn't necessarily surprise us if FromSoftware is working on something that could be released in 2026, so we saw Armored Core 6 5's Rubicon in between Elden Ring and Elden Ring's TLC, we obviously saw Elden Ring Night Reign this year, so they do like to keep a pretty consistent schedule of output and considering the response to a lot of the multiplayer efforts have been kind of mixed because people want to see what they've loved for well over a decade from software, from FromSoftware I should say, then it's likely that they could be also thinking about something to appease their fans, this could be another Armored Core, this could be something else entirely, I personally have always wanted a Sekiro sequel because I think it's the best thing FromSoftware's ever done and I will fight you on that until my dying breath, but they could really just be working on anything because I think as recent history has shown with FromSoftware they are always looking to experiment as much as they are looking to stick with what they know and so while sticking with what they know might mean reusing assets in the case of Elden Ring Night Reign for example, they are also looking to try something new, test something out, experiment a little, often when it comes to gameplay mechanics like Elden Ring Night Reign again as another example, a vastly different experience from the original Elden Ring but with a lot of similar looks and features. What do you think this game could be? What do you hope that FromSoftware is working on? Something new entirely, a sequel, anything else? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"