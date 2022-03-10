GRTV News - Ubisoft to team with Netflix for an Assassin's Creed series

A live-action one.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be rounding out the week by talking a little bit about Netflix and also Ubisoft.So basically, we've known for a while that Netflix and Ubisoft have been working together on various different things, I believe initially that was meant to include bringing certain games to the Netflix subscription platform, which never really went anywhere."
"We had Rainbow Six Small, there were plans for an Assassin's Creed game at one point and that never went anywhere.But now it looks like they're getting into a bit of a collaboration that makes more sense when you think about Netflix and you think about Ubisoft."
"So Netflix and Ubisoft have done a variety of shows over the years, including things like Captain Lazerhawk, I can't think of the other ones for some reason, some quite big shows anyway based on Ubisoft brands.And the next one's going to be an Assassin's Creed one, and this one's interesting because it's not going to be animated like many of the other ones, like the upcoming Splinter Cell Death Watch that's planned."
"So yes, Netflix and Ubisoft are teaming up for a live action Assassin's Creed series, Westworld and Halo showrunners are attached as creators.Netflix and Ubisoft have been working together for some time, leading to projects like Rainbow Six Small arriving on the streaming platform, and once proposed plans for an Assassin's Creed game too, which never went anywhere, or rather hasn't yet."
"For those hoping that this would come to fruition, the next best thing has been greenlit, as the French games company and the streamer service will be working together on a live action Assassin's Creed series.Yet the show has been announced and it will be created by Westworld showrunner Robert Patino and Halo showrunner David Weiner, who will both serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project."
"As for what we can expect from the series, we're told in a press release.The Assassin's Creed live action series is a high-octane thriller centred on the secret war between two shadowy factions, one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will."
"The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny.We also know that the project will be executive produced by Gérard Guillemot, Margot Boykin and Austen Dill, each for Ubisoft Film and Television, plus Matt O'Toole."
"We have no further information about the project to add, but the showrunners have together shared a brief statement.We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007.Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us."
"Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story, about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.It's about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance."
"More than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection across cultures, across time, and it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break.We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."
"Beyond this, Ubisoft and Netflix affirm that Splinter Cell Death Watch Animated Series will premiere this autumn.So yes, they're working on a live action show.We don't have any date on it yet."
"No further information.I mean, this is probably, you know, years away, really, at this point.But again, this isn't new for Ubisoft or new for Netflix.You know, we've for a long time seen these two working on different projects together and now this is just the next sort of stage of that."
"And it is interesting because they're going for the live action route and I think they've found success recently with animated stuff.So the fact that they go in live action probably says a lot about the budget and how big they expect the show to be."
"Now, I do think as well, when you read into the some of the information that's shared, like the synopsis where they mentioned that it's going to be following characters across pivotal historical events, it makes me think that maybe it's going to take more of an anthological format."
"So instead of just following, you know, one character, like essentially what they did in the live action movie, where it's just like, this is the character we're going to focus on.And that's that."
"It makes me think that maybe like one season could be focused on a certain time period, the next and the next one, something like that.Basically what the Assassin's Creed games do where, you know, there is connection, but typically speaking, aside from Assassin's Creed 2 and 3 and well, Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood and Revelations, which all focused on Ezio, the majority of Assassin's Creed games, they kind of don't have any significant ties to one another."
"They just sort of hop between the different time periods and then they try and connect it all with the tissue that is like Desmond or the other modern woman that wasn't in the most recent game, but was in the ones before it.I don't know what they'll do."
"They'll probably try and create some overarching narrative to give it some sort of modern day, again, connective tissue.But I think that for the most part, they'll probably look to just focus on Assassin's Creed as we know and love it, which is just, you know, stories set in different periods of time that see assassins facing off against Templars."
"But again, we'll know more soon, I'd guess.Again, this is, we've only just heard about the announcement of the show, the green lighting of it.We know the executive producers behind it, the showrunners behind it, but that's it."
"We don't have any information on writers.We don't have any information on cast.We don't have any information on anything.So I wouldn't expect to be watching this for at least a couple of years."
"You know, it might be something that we see in 2028, you know, it could be that far away.But again, as we know more, be sure to keep posting, updating, otherwise that's all the time I have.Thank you for watching and I'll see you on the next GRTV News on Monday."
"Take care, everyone."