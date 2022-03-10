GRTV News - PlayStation confirms another Gamescom absence

Six years and Sony still doesn't want to return to Gamescom.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado a bit of disappointing news, yesterday we covered the casting of The Legend of Zelda and now we're talking over on Playstation and them not showing up to Gamescom, this isn't necessarily a surprising bit of news but it is something that's going to disappoint a lot of fans, now Gamescom is coming up next month, it is one of the largest if not the largest major gaming sort of convention left to take place this year, especially now without E3 it might just be the largest games convention around nowadays and we're going to see Xbox there, Nintendo's going to be there, loads of developers and publishers as well are going to have a presence there, playable games on the show floor and yet Sony is not going to be there once again, this was confirmed in a conversation with German outlet Games Wurzschaft, probably butchered that, I'm not German, Sony will not be at Gamescom 2025, Sony Interactive Entertainment currently has no plans to exhibit at Gamescom 2025, however we look forward to exciting content and releases coming later this year, so Sony has had a fairly bit of a quiet year in 2025, 2024 was also quite quiet considering there was just Helldivers and there was, excuse me, Astro Bot, Stellar Blade also picked up a bit there and so you had sort of three games that perhaps people weren't expecting to do a lot and make a lot of noise, somehow still managed to make the year quite exciting for Sony and quite exciting for PlayStation users, however we've got Ghost of Yotei this year but this is something that Sony has been quite quiet about so I wouldn't expect anything first party to be at Gamescom from Sony which is a bit disappointing but as written in the article here, Sony hasn't been at Gamescom since 2019 so this is their sixth year running where they won't be showing up and to be honest I wouldn't be surprised if next year they're still not showing up but they're just not saying that they're not showing up anymore, Sony doesn't really have these big slate of releases where they can go well you can play this game and you can play that game and for press and creators as well, well you can see three, four, five titles that we've got working on, you go to Xbox at Gamescom, speaking from personal experience, they have a huge booth set up with loads of different studios where you can be seeing a real time strategy game one minute and you can be seeing Claire Obscure the next and these games that might not even necessarily be published by Xbox, sorry developed by Xbox but they are in ties with Xbox at that event meaning that it makes Xbox have a bigger presence, Nintendo as well will be showcasing probably Metroid and Pokemon, perhaps Pokemon sorry and things like that where you can see why there's the Nintendo presence there whereas Sony really has Ghost of Yotei as the big draw left for the rest of this year and perhaps it's not really thinking that it's going to be worthwhile to bring just one game to Gamescom considering the size of it and the cost that would go into shipping everyone over to Germany. Gamescom will still be a massive, massive show and the Sony, if you want more from Sony you will be able to see them at Tokyo Game Show in September so it's likely that we're going to see a bit more maybe from them in the month before Ghost of Yotei launches."
"Are you disappointed by PlayStation not showcasing themselves at Gamescom this year? What are you hoping to see at Gamescom from the companies that will be there?"