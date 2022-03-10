Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Showcase
"Acer just launched a brand new laptop in the Predator series, more specifically, the Helios Neo 16 AI, which delivers desktop-level performance on the go.Acer has made choosing a gaming laptop a little easier with the new Predator Helios Neo 16 AI RTX 5070 Ti variant, featuring a 16-inch WQX GA2560x1600 240Hz IPS panel with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut."
"To fully utilise it, the brand new RTX 5070 Ti graphics card boasts 12GB of VRAM, next-gen ray tracing and, perhaps most importantly, the hardware to run Nvidia's renowned DLSS upscaling technology, alongside frame generation in its fourth iteration.This advanced algorithm creates new frames between existing ones, boosting your FPS beyond previous limits, without sacrificing visual fidelity."
"DLSS is a complete package of several different aspects, of the graphical representation Ray Construction has recently got an overhaul with, a complete new model for calculation that suppresses image noise, while ensuring that reflections, light and shadow is reproduced to a lifelike level."
"DLSS Super Resolution renders frames at lower resolution, using AI to upscale it at the request resolution, putting less strain on the graphics processor.As it's often used in combination with anti-aliasing, most people know it as the smoothing of edges, using deep learning, enabling more realistic graphics that don't look pixelated."
"Nvidia is perhaps more famous for their frame generation technology that enabled the graphics card to independently generate a new frame between two existing renders, and with the new RTX 50 series graphics cards, this technology has been taken to a new level, where not only one, but up to three additional frames can be generated for each conventionally rendered frame."
"This will naturally increase your FPS significantly in most games.To support such a powerful GPU, the machine's beating heart is Intel's Ultra 9 275HX processor, equipped with no fewer than 24 AI-optimised cores, 32GB of memory and 1TB of ultra-fast NVMe storage."
"As any modern laptop should, it includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.More importantly, it offers three USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, both with Thunderbolt 5, an HDMI output and a full-sized Ethernet port.To prevent thermal throttling, Acer has further refined its Aero Blade system now, in its sixth generation."
"It features metal fan blades just 0.05mm thick, the thinnest in the world.By using 100 of them, airflow has increased by 20% compared to previous internal cooling systems.For input, the WA, SD and arrow keys feature Acer's MagKey 4.0 technology, magnetic mechanical switches that offer unmatched speed and precise key travel."
"The keyboard also includes a numpad and full per-key RGB lighting.As always, Acer's Predator Sense remains the central software suite for managing fan speeds, RGB lighting, updates and configurations.It has recently been expanded with a dedicated Experience Zone, making it easier to integrate AI features into your daily workflow."
"This AI integration focuses on usability, offering features like microphone noise suppression, automatic recording of epic gaming moments and improved webcam visuals.So as you can see, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI basically has it all.Cutting-edge technology, the latest NVIDIA graphics cards and the ability to carry all of this power on the move."