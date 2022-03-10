English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
M3GAN 2.0

Blumhouse is laying off staff following the flopping on M3GAN 2.0

The exact number of affected employees is unclear.

GR Misc

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Mortal Kombat 2 - See Johnny Cage in Uncaged Fury

Mortal Kombat 2 - See Johnny Cage in Uncaged Fury
Stranger Things: Season 5 - Official Teaser Trailer

Stranger Things: Season 5 - Official Teaser Trailer
The Map That Leads To You - Official Trailer

The Map That Leads To You - Official Trailer
Hostage - Official Teaser Trailer

Hostage - Official Teaser Trailer
The Girlfriend - Official Teaser Trailer

The Girlfriend - Official Teaser Trailer
Butterfly - Official Trailer

Butterfly - Official Trailer
Sakamoto Days: Part 2 - Official Trailer

Sakamoto Days: Part 2 - Official Trailer
Sausage Party: Foodtopia: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Sausage Party: Foodtopia: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Chief of War - Official Trailer

Chief of War - Official Trailer
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy - Official Teaser

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy - Official Teaser
Long Story Short - Official Teaser Trailer

Long Story Short - Official Teaser Trailer
Twisted Metal - Season 2 Official Trailer

Twisted Metal - Season 2 Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Kaku: Ancient Seal - Announcement Trailer

Kaku: Ancient Seal - Announcement Trailer
EA Sports FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer

EA Sports FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer
Dead Take - Full Cast Trailer

Dead Take - Full Cast Trailer
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - OST Digital Circuit

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - OST Digital Circuit
The Lost City of Un'Goro Cinematic Trailer | Hearthstone

The Lost City of Un'Goro Cinematic Trailer | Hearthstone
Rex Splode Gameplay Trailer - Invincible VS

Rex Splode Gameplay Trailer - Invincible VS
Borderlands 4 - Claptrap is Back

Borderlands 4 - Claptrap is Back
World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic Video 2

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic Video 2
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition - Enhanced Trailer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition - Enhanced Trailer
Against the Storm - Nightwatchers - Release Date Trailer

Against the Storm - Nightwatchers - Release Date Trailer
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Official Launch Trailer

Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Official Launch Trailer
Helldivers 2 - Control Group Warbond Trailer

Helldivers 2 - Control Group Warbond Trailer
More

Events

More