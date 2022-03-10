GRTV News - Actors for Zelda and Link in The Legend of Zelda movie revealed

What do you think of the cast for Nintendo's upcoming adaptation?
the Legend of Zelda live action movie cast has been revealed, or at least the actors for Zelda and Link and they're probably not going to be what you were expecting unless you've got a really keen eye for young British actors, in which case I would say, are you want to list, because the two actors that will be playing Princess Zelda and Link are Bo Braggerson and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth playing Link, Bo Braggerson as Zelda. Now these names might not stand out to you, they have appeared in other things before, mostly sort of recent series and movies considering Bo Braggerson is only 21 years of age and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is only 16 years of age, lock her up folks. In any case, all jokes aside, it seems that Nintendo has opted to go with relatively unknown younger actors for the roles of Zelda and Link here, there were a lot of rumours about Hunter Schafer potentially playing Zelda or even Link I suppose, in the film, but it seems that Nintendo has gone sort of against its previous standards with the Super Mario Bros movie where it cast Chris Pratt and Charlie Day and Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy and a lot of other major names for this animated Super Mario Bros movie and instead for the live action Legend of Zelda movie, has gone with actors that they believe probably look the part and will play the part and will also be able to make their names from this movie rather than the actors making the movie. So that's quite interesting to go with and it's probably, at least in my opinion, the best way to go with this. If you look at The Legend of Zelda, maybe Nintendo is looking at it this way as well, as possibly a movie franchise, then you could make these actors and keep them as Zelda and Link for time and time to come. There are countless Legend of Zelda stories to tell, we still don't know what story is going to be told, whether it's going to be something new, whether it's going to be one of the original game stories, whether it's going to be something more recent like a Breath of the Wild type story, but we'll be waiting until 2027 to find out probably more about that because the film is coming out on the 7th of May 2027, which is still nearly two years away, which at least means Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be 18 by the time that the film comes out probably, so Bob Ragersons will be completely clear of any sort of weirdness there. Just weird jokes aside, this is sort of the be-all and end-all from Shigeru Miyamoto who says that he's very happy to announce these two people playing Zelda and Link. I think it's really, really interesting to see two actors who, as I say, are relatively unknown, have starred in stuff before, they are experienced actors, they're not just being completely picked out of drama school and put onto this massive project. So it's clear that Nintendo still wants some level of experience involved, but they are young actors, they are fresh, they are ready to make their names on probably one of their biggest blockbusters, especially in leading roles, and now I guess the only real major casting is if Ganondorf is going to be in the game, who will play Ganondorf.