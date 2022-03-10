GRTV News - An unannounced Guilty Gear game has reportedly been cancelled

Arc System Works has been sent back to the drawing board.
Arc System Works, the developer of the Guilty Gear series has been told to go back to the drawing board on the upcoming entry in the franchise, so you're probably familiar with Guilty Gear perhaps from the most recent entry, Guilty Gear Strive, which is still seen as one of the better fighting games of the modern era and yet, of course there's always new things to do with fighting games, we always see a new Mortal Kombat, a new Street Fighter and down the line we were probably expecting a new Guilty Gear but it seems that Arc System Works is not going to be making that one as soon as we might have hoped as whatever they've been working on has been sort of scrapped and a new project will likely be started, so Arc System Works, you're probably familiar with the name as well because recently they were announced as the developer for Marvel's Tocon Fighting Souls, which is coming out next year, which is this sort of 4v4 fighter featuring Marvel heroes battling against one another. They also have non-fighting titles in production too, as Ben mentions here, like Damon and Baby, but it seems that in terms of Guilty Gear, we're not going to be getting anything any time soon. Insider Gaming reports that the project was cancelled and they've been told to go back to the drawing board.
"There's no real details on what the project was, besides obviously a new Guilty Gear game, whether it was going to be anything like Guilty Gear Strive or whether it was going to be a bit more experimental. With Arc System Works sort of pushing the boundaries of what they want to do with fighting games with this 4v4 format with Marvel's Tocon Fighting Souls, you'd expect maybe that they were trying out perhaps something new as well with the new Guilty Gear that publishers, executives just weren't quite fans of. But, the last Guilty Gear game came out in 2021, which means that we've been waiting for about 4 years right now for a new game in the series, and while that means that Guilty Gear Strive with this delay won't be going anywhere any time soon, we know that there's also not going to be any sort of, there's still a lot of love for that game from fans, there's still a lot of tournaments that take place with Guilty Gear Strive, there's still a lot of people that like to play that game, and so despite there not necessarily being a brand new Guilty Gear to look forward to, it's likely that people are still going to enjoy Guilty Gear Strive."
"Fighting game fans often stay very, very loyal to a game that they like, and apart from sort of major series like Tekken, like Street Fighter, like Mortal Kombat, some of them even stick to games that they prefer rather than ones that are the newest. But yeah, unfortunately no new Guilty Gear, at least the one that was cancelled, we'll have to wait and see if any more details about what made the game get cancelled come out over time. Are you a Guilty Gear fan? What do you want to see from Guilty Gear Strive's successor? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you next, tomorrow, for some more GRTV news, goodbye."