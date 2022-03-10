GRTV News - A Nintendo Direct is expected for later this month

After Donkey Kong Bananza has made its arrival.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News, today we're going to be talking a little bit about Nintendo because the rumours are swirling again about what's going to be happening in the near future for Nintendo and it seems like we are staring down the barrel of another Direct. Now the rumours basically suggest that this Direct is coming, it's going to be this July and it's going to be relatively soon because it's going to be after Donkey Kong Bonanza launches. Now DK Bonanza launches on Thursday which means you have to assume that this week is out of the question because Nintendo never really ever does Directs on Fridays, usually they save them for either Tuesdays, Wednesdays or maybe some unusual circumstances on Thursdays but it's usually a mid-week affair for Nintendo."
"So if DK Bonanza is launching this week then you have to look at it and say we may be getting a Direct either next week or the week after. We won't know for certain when that's coming though because Nintendo do things a little different but anyway, let's dive on in.So yeah, a rumour expecting Nintendo Direct after Donkey Kong Bonanza has been released which means it should be about time very very soon. So there have been plenty of rumours that Nintendo will be running a Direct event this month but now we're halfway through and so far we haven't heard anything about it. Now however the often reliable insider and leaker NateTheHate says that it's still on for July but only after Donkey Kong Bonanza has launched. It releases on July 17th and thus there's barely two weeks left for this alleged Nintendo Direct before it's officially August. What we'll see at that time is anybody's guess but Metroid Prime 4 beyond seems like a reasonable assumption and maybe it's time to tell us more about the future of Mario Kart World."
"So two things to take from that. First of all NateTheHate is a typically very reliable insider. So when this person says that there's going to be a Direct later this month, chances are there's going to be a Direct later this month. And as for not hearing about the Direct at all yet, that's not a surprise. I think we're just a little bit, maybe having a little bit of recency bias about the way Nintendo's conducted things because of the fact that they have in the past for example for the Nintendo Switch 2 told us months in advance when this Direct's going to be happening. Typically they don't do that and in fact when you look at the Donkey Kong Bonanza Direct that happened I think around a month ago now, we had to find out through the Nintendo Today app. Now that wouldn't surprise me if they do the same here with this Direct. But again I don't think it'll be this week, I think it'd be next week so if I had to make any assumption I would assume that probably Tuesday next week or if it's the week after it'd be the Tuesday of the following week and they'll put a little thing out on Nintendo Today and then two hours later or whatever they'll do the official announcement on social media for all the people who don't have Nintendo Today to pick up. And it'll be something as simple as, hey join us for a Nintendo Direct tomorrow or Thursday or something like that. They'll keep it very last minute in the same way that typically Sony does the same with state of plays for example. We don't know when these things are happening until it's like, this is happening now so prepare for it. I think that's just mainly to prevent leaks and spoilers and stuff like that. But yeah it looks like it's coming, put it that way. So if you're excited to see what the future holds for the Nintendo Switch 2, if you're still looking at it going, I can play Mario Kart World, I can play Welcome Tour and I can soon play Donkey Kong Bonanza but really I can play everything else elsewhere, this Direct hopefully will answer some of those questions when it does come around. As soon as this gets confirmed we'll let you know and otherwise that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GeoTV News so I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."