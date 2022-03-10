GRTV News - Superman draws $217 million in its box office opening weekend

James Gunn's DCU premiere has done pretty well, but will it be enough to secure the future of the franchise?
"James Gunn's kick off to the DCU is finally here, I've not personally seen the film yet as it only released at the weekend, we've already got our review up on Gamereactor so I wasn't available to go see it beforehand but so far so good it seems both critically and at the box office, this is the largest Superman solo opening at $217 million in terms of money itself in terms of the biggest figure, I think Man of Steel technically because Snyder heads are Snyder heads and they're very petty have said that Man of Steel adjusted for inflation earned a fair bit more than James Gunn's Superman did at it's opening weekend, however there's still a pretty good figure especially considering it was about on a $225 million budget, that is made up of $122 million at the US box office and $95 million internationally so that $122 million is actually on the lower end of the spectrum of some people's projections, there were some that wanted about $120 to $130 million but there was others, the National Research Group pointing to $130 million as the opening so sort of meeting expectations if not falling just a tad bit short of them there for Superman but there are reasonable expectations for Superman, this is the kick off of a new DCU so there's probably a bit of trepidation about people maybe not wanting to go and see it yet, it's worth mentioning that the original Iron Man only made just over half a billion dollars at the box office, I know I say that only as if that's a small amount of money but in today's movie world it kind of is and so that kicked off the MCU and yet we saw loads of films in that earn over a billion dollars so if you're just sort of a bit disappointed by that I would say keep an open mind, we don't know what's coming, we don't know whether there will be other films that maybe absolutely kick Superman out of the water, we also don't know how Superman's going to do in the coming weeks and months because Jurassic World Rebirth managed to hold Superman from that number one spot as it continues to dominate the box office earning over $500 million this weekend but as that phases out and we see other movies phase in perhaps Superman can get its time in the sun, we'll have to see though because Fantastic Four The First Steps is coming out in the next couple of weeks as well and that could mean that Superman finds itself as an awkward middle child between two massive behemoths depending on if the MCU can bring back a lot of its audience with this new Fantastic Four movie, as I say we'll have to wait and see with all of Superman, Warner Bros is expecting around half a billion dollars for this film for it to be considered successful and if it isn't considered successful well then unfortunately it seems James Gunn and Peter Safran might have to re-strategise a bit, David Zaslav though the CEO and head of Warner Bros Discovery has said in a statement that he is pretty proud of the performance of Superman so far and that he hopes that this 10 year plan that James Gunn allegedly has can be seen through to the end, we'll have to see though as I said box office kind of decides everything nowadays"