Nanoleaf Multicolor Rope Light (Quick Look) - Style Your Lights

Completely flexible and bendable, the Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Rope Light allows you to design your own lighting setup.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.First let me just apologize for the shoddy conditions of our studio.We are in the middle of preparing a major livestream that is set to happen in a few weeks time so until then we're shooting in a bit of a hastily made setup so excuse us for that."
"But this is still cool and we wanted to showcase this anyway so this is the Nanoleaf Multicolor Rope Light.Now the Nanoleaf is actually known for creating a lot of light fixtures, smart light fixtures that you using really nice sort of adhesive can put up on the wall behind you."
"The little triangles for instance are very known and can of course create some really nice effects both in a children's setting but also just for a nice livestream backdrop colors.The rope light attempts to do something similar but where you have the freedom to form the figures that you want so this is incredibly agile."
"It is kind of something in between let's say a just basically just a regular adhesive light that you would get from something like Philips Hue where you can make a distinctive shape but as with a lot of Philips Hue for instance and older Nanoleaf products it doesn't want to bend all that much, it's not made to be bent, it's made to be a straight line and in some cases go on a 90-degree catch-off but the rope light is so incredibly let's say soft in its overall construction."
"Let me just show you briefly by pulling this out, we'll be reviewing this by the way in a sort of a strictly review setting once we have the time for it.This rope light here is much more agile meaning that if you go with the sort of the blur and the marketing material that Nanoleaf themselves have made you can see here some pretty nice illustrations."
"So this is a cloud where it does do some pretty cool bends and this for instance it just allows you to be a lot more creative and a lot more individual with the way you set up these things.Now obviously as with a lot of Nanoleaf stuff it comes with some things that are very nice to have."
"So the color space is 2700K to 6500K which means that you can generate around 16 million colors.It is obviously as you can see here a gradient meaning that the actual individual LEDs are hidden behind this a bit sort of softer rubber and that means that it can create this bleed effect in the light so it's not like one LED is obviously blue whereas the next one is obviously purple, it will create this bleed out effect which is just a much more natural lighting setting."
"It supports matter meaning that it should be like flawless on Apple's home network and Google Home or whatever the case may be and any matter compatible hub but it's also Bluetooth compliant meaning that if Wi-Fi is off for some reason it'll just connect locally and you can have this in a summer home for instance where there is no Wi-Fi."
"So really cool thing, we'll be reviewing this over the summer and we'll give you a full verdict then.See you on the next one."