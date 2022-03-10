GRTV News - Bend Studio claimed to have multiple projects in the works

That are either unannounced of that have already been cancelled.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be kicking off the week by talking a little bit about Bend Studio.Now the reason we're talking about Bend Studio, who for, you know, if you're maybe not too familiar with the name, are the creators most recently of Days Gone."
"It's a Sony Interactive Entertainment owned studio that, ever since Days Gone, has kind of found itself in a bit of limbo.It never got an opportunity to make Days Gone 2. It's never really made anything of substance since.We haven't really heard anything announced from the studio since Days Gone either.It's phased layoffs. It's still functioning and it's still operating, but again, the future of Bend Studio as a company is still very much up in the air, because it seems like nothing of substance is really coming out of it at the moment."
"But anyway, as part of the recent layoffs, one of the employees that has been let go from the company has since come out and basically said that there are multiple games that have either been cancelled or that are unannounced that are in development over at Bend Studio.So let's take a look and see what they said.So former employee reveals Bend Studio has multiple cancelled slash unannounced projects."
"Surely we aren't the only one who thinks Sony should have just given Bend Studio the green light for Days Gone 2.So Bend Studio has suffered a very tragic history, delivering the highly acclaimed and successful Days Gone to PlayStation 4, but Sony thought it sold too little and did not give the green light to a sequel.Since then, heavyweights have dropped out, projects have been started and shut down, and apart from support roles, the studio hasn't released anything since 2019's Days Gone, and they don't have anything in the works as far as we know."
"Now, Blue Sky user Timur222 is drawing attention to just how messy things have been by linking to former employee Jacob Feith's LinkedIn page.The latter writes that he worked on multiple cancelled slash unannounced projects and lists six items.Whether all of them are actually different games, we don't know, but some obviously are.And of course, we don't know if he was involved in all of the studio's projects, so there may be more that aren't even mentioned."
"It's currently unknown what Bend Studio is working on, but earlier this year it was confirmed that one of their projects had been shut down by Sony, with many employees losing their jobs.So yeah, quite an interesting situation."
"This is what he's on about here from the LinkedIn post.You know, an employee that's worked at Bend Studio since basically when Days Gone was shipped, and in that time, I mean, that must be quite an unusual experience to have as an employee, to join a studio that's just shipped a game, and then spend eight years working at the studio, well, five years working at the studio, as a game designer, and basically have very little to actually be able to show for it because of the way that the studio has been handled."
"But yeah, interesting.So you have to do look at it now, and as much as I...Looking back at Days Gone, I think there's a lot of people look at it with rose-coloured glasses, and they see it as a game that I think was..."
"Or maybe think of it as a game that was perhaps better than it was.I enjoyed Days Gone, but it came out at a time when Sony Interactive Entertainment titles, for one, were of such high quality that Days Gone did feel a little bit lacking in many places.I liked the game. I enjoyed it."
"But if you asked me back then would I wanted a sequel to Days Gone, I probably would have been so-so about it.You know, there's a lot of those sort of zombie post-apocalyptic things as well, and I wasn't too..."
"I enjoyed it, but I wasn't massively blown away by it.But if you told me back then that you either get a sequel to Days Gone 2, or Bend Studio doesn't do anything for six years, I'd take the sequel any day of the week."
"Especially now how we look at the games industry at the moment, and the way that particularly Sony's operating with quite a skeleton amount of first-party titles.Days Gone 2 would have been absolutely perfect right now.So, yeah, you do have to look at it and say it's a lot of mismanagement from Sony's front, from Sony's behalf, but at the same time, Days Gone, it wasn't a train wreck of a game at all."
"It was simply just not up to the standard that we naturally expect from Sony Interactive Entertainment.So this studio should be given a chance to do something else, and it's kind of demoralizing that it hasn't, to be honest.So hopefully that'll change soon."
"Hopefully Bend Studio is actually working on something right now, because otherwise, if we get into a point now where it's been five, six years, we're over the halfway point of a decade with nothing to show for it from Bend Studio, and unless the plan is going to be to turn the studio into a complete support studio, you have to look at it and say, what does the future hold for this company, if Sony feels so, almost by the sounds of it, scared to let them do anything?So quite an unusual situation, this, and no doubt more will be coming out of it in the near future, because, again, it's getting to crunch time, especially with all the layoffs that's happened in the industry, to have a developer that has nothing to show for it for years is probably not something that Sony is particularly proud of either, despite the fact that it's kind of self-inflicted by the way they handled it."
"But again, that's all the time that I have in today's episode.I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week, so thank you for joining me, and I'll see you then.Take care, everyone."