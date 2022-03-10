KeySmart SmartLock Tracking Device (Quick Look) - Safe and Sound

This locking gadget also serves as a tracker by combining with Apple's Find My App.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is currently, while we're filming this, the end of June, meaning very soon kids will be running out of the schools and people will be starting to go on holiday, wherever that destination might take them."
"If you're going through an airport or anywhere where you have a piece of luggage that you really care about, that have a lot of things that have worth to you, well you might be considering a lock of some sort.Now some luggages have built-in locks, but if that is not enough for you and you like a bit of tech, well may I introduce the KeySmart Smart Lock."
"This is, as you can probably tell, a luggage lock.That means that there is this really hard to destroy and hard to clip wire with a button or number combination, meaning that it seems very simple off the cuff, and it is to some extent, but there is much more."
"There is, beyond that, Apple Find My support, that is something that we just took a look at briefly with the iPro, their key holder that KeySmart is known for, but this also has Apple Find My support, means that it's trackable on the map on your phone.It is also capable of sending you left behind notifications, meaning that if you move away from your piece of luggage, it will notify you."
"You can also mark it as lost so that other Find My users can locate it for you.There's a number of different use cases for Apple Find My support on a piece of luggage because have people, have you maybe, watching, I certainly have, experienced that my piece of luggage simply just got lost on its way to a connecting flight, for instance, and now it won't bring that luggage back, but it will give you peace of mind to know that it is stored somewhere that looks safe and not in a random house somewhere because someone has stolen it, and, well, it can help you locate it if you want to go out and take it onto yourself to find it, all good things."
"Now, this little lock here is TSA approved, which is nice for safety.It uses a CR1632 battery, I believe, which is a bit of a bummer considering that the iPro has USB Type-C, it would be nice for this to also have that, but it comes in a really lovely alloy shell, which I think is pretty much like a guarantee that this won't be destroyed easily."
"That TSA approval does not come cheap or free, so my guess is that this is going to be sturdy enough to uphold, well, a lot of use over many years.So for the price of admission, you do get a lot of peace of mind, so bear that in mind.See you on the next one."