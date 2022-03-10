KeySmart iPro (Quick Look) - Smart Key Storage

Store your keys in style with this handy gadget that gathers all of your keys into one tidy place.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, we took a look at a key holder, essentially, from Journey.The reason we did that was because in that Journey key holder, there were a number of technologies that were kind of exciting for gadget heads like us, such as support for the Apple Find My Network."
"Well, KeySmart is on it as well, and this is perhaps, I think, the most, like the best known key holder in the world, I believe, because KeySmart has been doing gangbusters on platforms like Amazon for years and years, way before sort of other gadget companies were starting to cram in technologies in order to make some of their own."
"That means that KeySmart have a lot of experience in just making a good key holder, meaning that it's easy to fit keys, it is easy to tighten the screws, and it's easy for this to maintain its tightness, well, even with months and years of use.So it's probably a safe bet to say that as a regular key holder, this is going to be better than, well, something like Journey."
"The other reason is that this is crammed full with technology.It might not look it, but it really does.So first and foremost, here, you can't really see it when it's not on, but this is a flashlight.There is a dedicated button on the top of the key holder, which activates a little flashlight."
"Now, it's not that powerful, not as powerful as the one you'll find on your phone, but if you already hold your key, let's say that you've taken out the key that you need, this flashlight will help you see the lock, which is so clever.It's like, why didn't anyone think of this before?It also has support for the Apple Find My network, and there is a dedicated speaker inside, which is capable of around 60 decibels of sound like noise."
"So you will be able to find it, trust me.So with a flashlight and Apple Find My support and a speaker, how does it get its power?Well, don't worry about buying some little button like CR battery that, you know, you'll never buy because when it runs dry of power, you'll just forget about it."
"So this has a little cover here, which means that it charges with USB type C.They even put the cable in the box, which is something that not even iPhones come with anymore.So that's really cool.There is also a bottle opener, which comes with the iPro that you can insert if you want, and there are other accessories that you can put in between up to 14 keys if you're so inclined."
"So yeah, it's expensive.I think it's around $60.I can't quite remember off the top of my head, and regional pricing is, of course, in effect.But this does so much that this is pretty much all the key holder you'll ever need, both for like utilitarian purposes and also if you like tech."
"So we're going to give this a full review and see you on the next one."