GRTV News - DC is looking to re-establish all major characters for a new Justice League movie

Expect a lot of fresh takes on old DC characters before they all team up.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from.For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more."
"Without further ado, today we're talking the DC Universe, the future of the DC Universe.Of course we've only really had the proper kick off to it as Superman is now in theatres today but a massive Wall Street Journal report has looked at both the past of the DC Universe and the future of this current DC Universe headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran."
"Now it feels like it was a long time ago that this new DCU was announced but it seems that plans have been going for it, it's only a couple of years really that things have been kicking off and into full gear and now James Gunn and Peter Safran's universe will expand out after Superman."
"Of course we had Creature Commandos which was the official start but Superman being the first live action movie and the first sort of big, big set piece of this new universe in the part one Gods and Monsters bit of the DCU is quite exciting for people who are going to be watching these movies and hoping that the comic book universe can do a bit better than the Snyder one did."
"Of course Snyder's got his fans out there but there's a lot of people who still remember that actually the universe aspect of that universe wasn't very well put together.Now we know that Supergirl is on the way, we know that the Lantern series is on the way, we know that there's more Peacemaker on the way and basically we're looking to see a new Justice League which probably isn't going to shock any of you considering that it seems like it's where these things would go."
"Avengers for example was sort of the plan as soon as we got the Iron Man movie and the Hulk movie and the Captain America movie and the Thor movie so you'd imagine that these are going to be tying it together.So basically all that DC needs to do is re-establish its major characters."
"You'd imagine considering we're talking Justice League that includes Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Batman as well as Superman and probably Supergirl as well and Green Lantern which we already know about.We don't know still if we're going to be getting our own new Batman or whether Robert Pattinson's Batman is going to be used for the new DCU so that remains up in the air but something that we will need new actors for is Wonder Woman and Aquaman because Jason Momoa is playing the part of Lobo in the new DCU."
"We're also going to need a new Flash I believe and a new Cyborg as well.So all of these films need to happen it seems before we get a new Justice League but this is probably going to please a lot of fans because it means that there's going to be a bit of a slower storytelling process in bringing that Justice League together rather than just throwing every character into one film as Zack Snyder did with his own Justice League."
"The plan going forward is for there to be two major live action movie releases per year following this year alongside multiple live action shows and one animated show per year so there's going to be a lot of DC content to chew through.It's likely that we're going to be seeing most of these major character developments come from the movies as those are the things that you'd imagine most people are going to go and see."
"However, as with Lanterns there's the chance that we could see major characters get their own developments in their own TV shows.I imagine that Lanterns is going to be a bit of a testing ground for that because if it does really well and a lot of people watch it then of course you're going to be going well why don't we do that with other characters."
"However, if it doesn't get as many views as say Supergirl or something like that then probably the best one to introduce new characters does seem to be through the live action movies.In any case, let me know what you're excited to see in the new DCU.Are you hoping that we'll get a new Justice League sooner rather than later?Who do you want to be filling out that Justice League?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow."
"I won't see you tomorrow, I'll see you after the weekend for some more JLTV news.Goodbye!"