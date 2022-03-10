GRTV News - Subnautica 2 may have been delayed to prevent massive developer bonus

Krafton could have had to pay Unknown Worlds upwards of $250 million, but that is the case no longer.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Subnautica 2 because recently the game was delayed.And while that might seem like a pretty just, you know, cut and dry sort of situation, games get delayed quite frequently, it turns out there might be something more to this behind the scenes.
"Essentially, there's this thing that's going around.There's a report that alleges that the developers, Unknown Worlds, if they met certain financial parameters by the end of the year, they'd be entitled to a $250 million payout, a bonus, right?And that would be split across the 100 or so developers that work at the company, meaning, you know, you're looking at a very large amount of money that each developer would be entitled to if they hit those sort of milestones."
"They won't be able to hit those milestones now because they had to do it by the end of the year.And obviously Subnautica 2 now is being, well, it's going to come out in 2026, which means that potential bonus is out the door.And this also follows the original founders of the studio being pushed out recently.And, you know, still developers coming out and basically saying the game is ready to come into early access as well."
"Well, this year. So let's take a look and see what's happening.So, yeah, fans furious as Subnautica 2 delay threatens dev bonus.Nearly 100 employees at Unknown Worlds may now lose out on a $250 million bonus after parent company Krafton decided to postpone the game's release to 2026.So, yes, there will be no early access for a release for Subnautica 2 this year."
"Instead, Krafton, the parent company of Unknown Worlds, has decided to push to launch to next year.On the surface, that might not sound like a big deal, but underneath the calm waters, anger is bubbling among the developers.Not only were the founding members recently ousted from the leadership, but this delay also crushes any hopes of a $250 million staff bonus."
"That bonus was tied to the team hitting certain or specific revenue targets before the end of this year.With the delay, it's almost certain those targets won't be met, which means that nearly 100 employees are likely to miss out on the payout entirely.The former leadership claims the game was ready for early access, while Krafton insists the delay was needed to add more content."
"Krafton also claims that the delay had nothing to do with any contractual bonuses, but critics, including fans and a number of sources, suspect otherwise.Online, many are calling it an all-time scumbag move, and fans are rallying with demands that the team should still receive their $250 million bonus.What are your thoughts, Corporate Scumbag Reader's Worst?I mean, it did seem a bit early for them to announce the delay."
"I mean, they say that it was coming out into early access in 2025, and obviously we're in July now, so we're in the latter half of the year.But still, there's plenty of time to launch a game into early access, you know, even if it isn't sort of like October time or something like that.But yeah, this is a big amount of money, though. This is a huge amount of money."
"Again, there's around 100 employees or so working at Unknown Worlds, and $250 million split between them is around, what, $2.5 million per developer?Like, it's a massive amount of money they could be entitled to.It's an unusual situation, to say the least.You have to sort of wonder at the same time as well how the original deal was struck."
"You know, when Krafton obviously took over Subnautica and whatnot, who decided at Krafton that it would be wise to put $250 million bonus on the line?And obviously, it wasn't something that...They got the green light from everywhere, because otherwise, you know, it probably would have still been on the cards, but it's not.So, it's an unusual situation. There's certainly something happening behind the scenes here."
"We'll have to see how this changes, because if it is the parent company and the publisher coming out and basically saying, like, you know, we're going to do everything we can to make sure we don't have to pay that money, which happens all the time in corporate business, then I'm sure we're going to hear some more reports and vocal members of the development team wanting to share their story on how this has affected them."
But again, we'll know more in the coming months.