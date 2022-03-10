GRTV News - SAG-AFTRA members overwhelmingly approve video game acting agreement

The video game acting strike finally comes to an end.
"For more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more.What we're going to do though today, we're talking a pretty positive story as the SAG-AFTRA strike that was regarding video game voice acting or video game acting in general, sorry, has come to an end. Now, this strike began in July of last year, so it's nearly been going on for a full year because it was halted in June as a tentative agreement was reached between interactive media groups and SAG-AFTRA itself, so those groups are represented by big names including like Warner Bros Games, EA, Disney, Microsoft, all those and more and essentially there was a lot of things to be talked about during these talks but it seems like a lot of people are quite happy with the result as 95% of SAG-AFTRA members that were involved in the strike have agreed upon this deal which provides compounded increases in performer compensation, so more pay essentially, increased overtime rate maximum for overscaled performers and increased health and retirement contribution rates to the AFTRA retirement fund."
"Also, performer safety guardrails and gains around AI have been established including the need for consent and disclosure requirements for digital record usage. Now, that's a really big and important one and it was something that back when the live action actors, I guess you'd call them movie and TV actors, when they were striking they were also talking about AI and the fact that it was going to be potentially taking their jobs however once they got their deal, video games weren't necessarily included in that within the same guardrails, within the same consent requirements, so adding those in is really important because it means that essentially if you're a video game voice performer or a video game performer in general, for example I think Ashley Birch who plays Aloy in the Horizon games saw a video of an AI version of her character being showcased without her consent which can be quite concerning especially when it's your job that a robot can essentially just take your job especially after you've done such a difficult job to bring that character to life, then there's not really anything that can stop a robot taking it is quite concerning but that has been put in place and that is important so it's pretty good that that's happened for a lot of people who work in the industry and they can finally have at least some protection to those in movies and TV as well."
"So the SAG Afro-President Fran Drescher has made a statement on this sort of deal coming to a close which was the deal from last month and she says I commend the strong leadership of Interactive Media Agreement negotiating chair Sarah Elmaleh who remains steadfast through three years of hard bargaining while facing many challenging headwinds during a challenging negotiation cycle. This team achieved important progress around AI protections and progress is the name of the game. My sincere respect goes out to the entire video game performer community and their allies for their solidarity during the strike which provided the necessary leverage to secure this deal's many essential gains."
"So it's a weird one the games industry because while the effects were immediate in terms of the strikes for movie and TV because we follow productions and they usually take a lot less time to create, with games a lot of the time people have, if they're talking about a release that's coming out this year or next year, the performance will have been done a long time ago so it might be years until we see if there's going to be any delays from this but at least it proved to be quite a short strike as I said, just under a year but it's good to know that the performers are getting there, getting a deal that benefits them. Have you read about this SAG Afro-Strike? Do you think it'll affect the games industry?Do you think we'll see delays come years down the line maybe because performers weren't allowed to perform due to being involved in the strike? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."