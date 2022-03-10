SanDisk MicroSD Express for Nintendo Switch 2 (Quick Look) - Lightning Fast

This SD card is meant for Nintendo's new console, offering faster data storage and transfer befitting of the device's capabilities.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.If you were, like us, one of the lucky ones to get a Switch 2 pretty early, well, then you have it, you're playing with it, and you are very happy."
"You might be looking forward to Donkey Kong Bonanza, which is coming out in July.You might be looking to Metroid Prime 4, or even Pokemon Legends CA.Regardless, even though a lot of Switch users are still loyally buying physical cartridges, well, many of them will also be steadily going over to digital purchases, meaning that you're probably going to need to expand the space that is inside this console."
"Now, Nintendo already, in their original Switch 2 reveal, they announced that the Switch 2 would be using microSD Express cards, which basically just means it's something very much akin to what Sony did with the PS5.Because of the speed of the internal storage, they need to be matched by external storage."
"There is required read and write requirements for what SD card you put in that, meaning a lot of the SD cards that people used in their Switch 1s are not eligible to be used here.So which one do you get?Well, you could get something like this."
"I should stress right off the bat that this is not the one that we expected to receive, because SanDisk actually makes officially partnered Nintendo, or specifically, Pokemon partnered SD cards for the Switch 2.You can get a tiny 256GB one with a Pikachu on it."
"I think there's a 512GB with Gengar on it, and even a 1TB with Snorlax on it, and they are lovely.They are so lovely.But they sent us a basic black one."
"That does not mean that this isn't worth anything.On the contrary, this will do up to 800Mbps write and 650Mbps reads, no, that's the other way around by the way, so 800 reads and 650 writes, I believe.That's always lower."
"But the point of the matter is that it's steady, it is incredibly performant, and we've been using SanDisk SD cards, both express and in other formats, for years, actually decades.So we know that they will work, and there are particular small things like ThermaAdapt that means that they stay cool, they stay reliable, and they stay on it in terms of providing that read and write speeds."
"So I think it's absolutely cool that you can use external storage on a handheld like a Switch 2, because Nintendo could just as well use the proprietary format, like with Xbox where it's a very particular enclosure that would mean that they could jack up the prices.But you have the choice in terms of what micro SD express card to get."
"Now you can get that Snorlax 1TB one that I just spoke of for I think $179, which is a bit dear, and you really need, like Switch games are usually smaller than your regular PS5 or Xbox Series X games, so you don't need a terabyte for most things.That's a lot of games on a Switch 2."
"But this little baby here, I think you can get for around $70, $75-ish, which seems a lot nicer, and 256GB on this card, as well as the stuff that is internal to the system, that's pretty good.So we're going to put this in, put it through its paces, and we'll be ready to talk about it at a later date."
"For now, thank you so much for watching, and see you on the next one."