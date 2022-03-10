Husqvarna Automower 405XE NERA (Quick Look) - Stress Free Lawn Care

This robotic mower is designed to make lawn care and maintenance stress free, without compromising on quality and great appearance.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, coming to you now from a slightly reworked studio that we're using while we're using the main studio setting for a big show that we have coming up."
"So I hope you'll excuse the little hodgepodge way we've put together cameras and lights and table.But that does not take away from the excitement of taking a look at this.This is a Husqvarna 405 Xe Nira."
"It is one of the flagship from Husqvarna, whom you might know because they have a legendary status within the sort of lawnmower or garden keeping segment, where they've been offering up more manual solutions for decades.And they are a really renowned brand in this particular regard, particularly when it comes to sort of reliability and effect, which means that a lot of what makes this, the 405 Xe Nira, well, we don't know if this is more dependable, reliable, whether it's more steady in the way that it trims and keeps a particular lawn."
"But what I do know already is that this has gotten rave reviews across a lot of different media and we've finally been able to get one.We will, over the course of the summer, be reviewing this particular robotic lawnmower to see if it delivers the results that we think that it might be able to deliver."
"But what I can tell you is that this has pretty much all of the bells and whistles that you would expect out of a robotic lawnmower of this particular type.It covers around 900 square meters.It delivers a pretty low noise level of around 60 decibels at its highest when it is in active duty, if you want to call it that."
"It mows around 100 minutes on a single charge and will only require 90 minutes of charging time to get back out there.But if you know robotic lawnmowers, you pretty much also know that this works like a big robotic vacuum cleaner."
"It has a charging stand where it backs in and charges.And once you've set up a cadence in the app, Husqvarna have their own app ecosystem where you have a bunch of different choices in regards to how you want your garden kept, well, then it will deliver its own cadence, meaning that if you've set a grass height level at any particular length, I think it can do cut down to around 20 millimeters, and it has already sowned in and scanned your garden, which in this particular instance, obviously is wire-free."
"Well, then it will maintain it all on its own.There is some maintenance required for sure, but most of the time, this will operate and maintain your garden without you knowing about it.You can set the timer, you can set the length and the width of the grass, and you can prepare different zones with prepared exemptions for how it's supposed to do different things."
"But under here, well, we have a lot of the stuff also that you've come to expect.It is radar guided and it has object detection.There is a little camera here that can see and detect different types of objects.That also means that if it sees a toy on your lawn, then it will scan it, tell you it has seen it, and then the next time, it will make sure to mow over that particular area so that the grass is maintained at a specific height uniformly across the entire lawn."
"It also is, as I said, app controlled, and there's a bunch of different cool things there.So there is GPS-based theft tracking, there is geofencing, there is an audible alarm if it is detected that it is being stolen.It is IPX5 rated, meaning that it can be out all year, basically."
"So we can't wait to put this through its paces because this is as utilitarian of a smart home product that you can have, meaning that it's going to be really important to see how it actually functions.Will there be troubles in setup?Will there be ways in which it can fail its given task?Well, we don't think so because, again, Husqvarna have a bit of a reputation to uphold."
"So we'll be giving you the full test very soon.See you on the next one."