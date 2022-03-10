GRTV News - Notch shares intriguing take on modern game ownership

If we don't own games, then they can't be pirated, right?
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News.Today we're going to be talking about a rather provoking comment that has been made by Notch, the creator of Minecraft."
"Basically, we live in this world right now where people don't really own video games unless you have a physical copy that you have in your hands, of which you don't really own it either because it generally just sort of serves as a way to access the software license.You kind of buy a game and the way that the terms and conditions are arranged in such a way that when you boot up a new game and you scroll through the big contract they throw at you and you just go, just accept, I don't care, I'm not going to read it, pretty much every developer or every publisher puts it in there basically that they have complete control over the game and can do whatever they want with it."
"So if they wanted one day to shut it down, which we see quite a lot with live service games, then the consumer has no legal standing or no legal foot to stand upon to fight back against it.But anyway, Notch has come out and basically said that that's wrong and it's hard to disagree with him."
"He says, but he says it in a rather interesting way, he says, if buying a game is not a purchase then pirating a game is not theft and it's quite an interesting take because it's kind of hard to disagree with that as well.But anyway, let's dive on in."
"So yes, Minecraft creator, if buying a game is not a purchase then pirating them is not theft.Marcus Notchperson is once again sharing controversial opinions, but this time it seems like a lot of people agrees with him that the policies for digital ownership is severely flawed."
"So the fact that we no longer actually own our games has often been the topic of debate.If you buy a physical copy, the titles are yours and you can resell them.But if you buy digitally, you have essentially paid for a license that gives you access to a specific title and can never resell them."
"Even so, the agreements are written in such a way that you can also lose your rights at any time, even though you have paid for them.This means that you cannot demand your money back when games are discontinued or servers are shut down, making it impossible to play online or even download the games again."
"Unfortunately, there are only a few complaints online about this and no organized initiative to give the rights back to the players.And it looks like we will continue to have to pay for arbitrary licenses.One person who doesn't like this arrangement at all is Marcus Notchperson, the creator of Minecraft."
"In a discussion concerning, among other things, the Stop Killing Games campaign, which we reported on the other day, he shares his view on purchase games that you don't own via X, writing, if buying a game is not a purchase, then pirating them is not theft.When the next user asks him what he thinks games developers should do when they kill their games by shutting down the servers, he replies, host your own servers."
"That is what all games used to do.So previously, it was common for fans to continue running their own servers.And thanks to that, long after the shutdown, it was possible to play Star Wars Battlefront 2, the 2005 edition, World of Warcraft Vanilla, which later prompted Blizzard to release the classic editions and Fancy Star Online, which is still playable, despite the fact that has been two decades since the servers were shut down."
"What do you think about Notch's somewhat controversial view on game ownership, as well as his suggestion on how server shutdown should be handled?So, um, I mean, I personally agree with him about the server thing.I think that it sets a very quite dangerous precedent if you if we look to sort of get like a government body involved to make it enforced publishers and developers to continue running games long after they are no longer financially viable, or, you know, have like a thriving community."
"I think it will desperately change how we see games and you'll go, well, that's good because we have too many live service games and that's that is true, but they'll probably go the other way then.And you get like, basically no multiplayer things because if it'll be seen as sort of like a lifelong commitment, right?You make a multiplayer game, you have to support a server until the end of days."
"So I think it sets a bit of a dangerous precedent, but I do believe that, again, if you want to play a game that is defunct, then you should have the ability to create your own servers and do that.And yes, it comes with the whole issue of regulation and moderation, but that's a whole different kind of worms, I think."
"And you know, it's better than saying, you know, we're talking 2045 and Ubisoft is still paying for the crew service or something like that, despite the fact that only three people in the entire world use them or something.So, you know, I think if you want to play these things and service is the way to do it, you know, host your own ones."
"As for the pirating thing, pirating things is wrong across the board.You shouldn't do that.You know, if someone's gone out of their way to create this for you and then you're pirating it and not giving them anything for using that thing, pirating is bad."
"But again, it does beg the question, if you are, when you spend money on a game, if you're not actually getting any ownership in that game and it's just, you know, you're just paying for a license, then pirating it is not theft because you haven't actually stolen anything."
"Right.Obviously, terms and conditions will say completely different to that, but that's the theory behind it.And I can see where Notch is coming from."
"And it's an interesting angle, to say the least.It's probably an extreme angle in many ways, but it is a compelling one that, you know, once again brings the spotlight on what game ownership is in the current day, especially because, again, you know, you look at physical games."
"A lot of them, you know, you put the disc in your console, for example, and all it really does is it gives you the opportunity to download the game.So, you know, it's not like physical media, like it used to be, is the answer because it really isn't."
"So it's a very unusual and sensitive topic, I would say this, but, you know, let's know what you think about it.Is if you cannot purchase a game and when you, you know, if you buy a game and you do not actually get any sort of stake in that game, you know, say, you know, almost like a share in a way into the future of that game, then is pirating that game theft?Let's know what you think about it in the comments below."
"Otherwise, that's all the time I have in today's episode of GRTV News.So yeah, thank you for watching and listening, and I'll see you all in the next one tomorrow.Take care, everyone."