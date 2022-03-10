GRTV News - Steel Hunters is already shutting down

Wargaming is pulling the plug on the Early Access project.
Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a rather surprise bit of news.It's also probably quite, well somewhat expected if you sort of follow the recent industry trends and that is basically that live service, new live service games are really, really struggling now.
"That with the existing ones that have been out for a long period of time, they still have this massive community and the new ones that come out really struggle to break people away from these established player bases and to bring them into their own.And that has led to cataclysmic failures as of late."
"Things like Concord, hyenas just having their legs cut out from underneath it before it could even launch.And now also Steel Hunters. Now this is Wargaming's next sort of live service game.Wargaming being the people that make the World of Tanks, World of Warships games.And this is sort of a mech warfare game that launched at early access back in I think April with the plans to sort of launch maybe in 1.0 sometime later this year."
"But it won't be getting that far. It's clearly not been received as well as Wargaming would have hoped from fans and it is now shutting down.So yes, Steel Hunters to shut down in October. The mech action shooter launched at early access just this April.So Wargaming's futuristic mech action game Steel Hunters looked like a blast when it was first revealed."
"It released in April, found a passionate fan base but not quite big enough one.It seems as the developers decided to sunset the project just three months after its early access launch.Today we share difficult news. We made the decision to sunset Steel Hunters reads a message on Steam.You've given us so much passion and support but unfortunately we've come to the conclusion that continuing development is not sustainable."
"We know this isn't the news anyone wanted to hear and we genuinely share in your disappointment.If you're a fan of Steel Hunters it's probably worth sticking around for the next 90 days until the game shuts down on the 8th of October.New custom games allow you to make memories with friends. A farewell tournament will celebrate the game one last time."
"And until the end of its day Steel Hunters is giving players access to all hunters for free.Including those that haven't been revealed yet.Unfortunately this isn't the first time we're seeing a new live service venture shut down rather quickly.As more games try and vie for people's time in this saturated space it becomes more difficult for a new title to leave its stamp."
"Now seeing games sort of be sunset after a period of time isn't a massive surprise.I mean Anthem the announcement came from EA recently that Anthem will be shutting down properly in January.So seeing games have the plug pulled from them isn't a surprise particularly.What is a surprise is the fact that this game again only launched into early access in April and already Wargaming has decided that that's enough of it."
"They're not going to be able to set out with what they intended to achieve with the game.And you have to now ask the question as to what this means for the future of Wargaming.Obviously the World of Series the tanks and warships games they still do well enough and they have this established player base.I don't think that Wargaming itself is in significant danger."
"But there was an entire studio set up basically to make Steel Hunters with that being the one that was based in Guildford in the UK.So you have to look at it now and go if Steel Hunters isn't going to thrive then maybe that office is at risk.Wargaming hasn't said anything official yet about this about how this will affect the developer in the future."
"But when a big decision like this is made especially one that is clearly was not planned to go down the way it has.You have to look at it and say what happens next.And I think that that's going to be the big question for the near future.But again as we hear more about that we're sure to keep you posted update and otherwise that's the time that I have."
"So thank you for watching. I'll see you on the next one.Take care everyone."