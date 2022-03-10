GRTV News - Full list of Tokyo Game Show 2025 exhibitors presented

Most of our favourites are popping by TGS, but one major name is missing.
"Hello there and welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as always going through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get a prompt for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusives, interviews, world news, sports news and of course so much more, without further ado though, today we're talking Tokyo Game Show, so while the summer is a bit quiet this year in terms of new game releases, of course we're always looking forward to the next big event, we've already seen SGF this summer, we're looking forward to Gamescom in a month at the end of August and after that we're going to be seeing Tokyo Game Show in 2025 in September, so we don't usually attend Tokyo Game Show at Gamereactor but we're always obviously watching because this is usually quite a big event for a lot of Japanese developers and a lot of Japanese companies to get their latest sort of reveals out and we've actually seen a lot of big presences there in the past from things like Xbox as they try to move more into the eastern space and obviously already established Japanese companies like Sony and Nintendo, it's worth noting though that as Alberto has noticed here in the full list of exhibitors which we can go through in a moment, Nintendo is omitted from this list, it's one of the major and one of the really only big names that you might expect to be there not being there at all, favourites like Capcom, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Sega, Square Enix, Sony and Ubisoft will all be there but Nintendo won't be. Now there's no real sort of reason why for that, usually companies don't tend to say why they're not going to an event, usually it's just because they don't necessarily have things that they believe are worth showcasing, so we know that Nintendo has a fair few games coming out still in 2025, there's Metroid Prime, there's Metro Pride 4 sorry, I can't remember what it's actually called but it's the Metroid that everyone's looking forward to, the Pokemon Legends ZA and then there's a fair few things sprinkled out for the rest of the year as well, obviously we've got Donkey Kong Bonanza whether that's coming out in a couple of weeks or in just over a week I should say."
"So perhaps they just don't have anything going there but then again it's not like Sony has loads of stuff, they've got Ghost of Yotei, Microsoft again isn't really sort of pushing out major major releases but it's likely that these companies are all just there to showcase their presence, make sure they're known and showcase that they're still supporting the show because it is one of the last big shows out there as Alberto notes, it had 274,739 visitors in the 2024 edition which is quite big considering we're still in the post-Covid world, people are still mostly watching their big game reveals online but yeah, in essence Nintendo's not going to be there but everyone else is going to be there and we know that the show is coming on the 25th to the 28th of September, a bit after Gamescom so perhaps we'll have to see whether some reveals are saved for Tokyo Game Show or whether a lot of stuff is going to be revealed at Gamescom and also playable at Tokyo Game Show which does happen on occasion. Are you going to be going to Tokyo Game Show? Are you going to be watching the streams as we see them? Let me know how you're going to be interacting with the show, whether you're going to be going to any different shows and I'll see you tomorrow for some more JRTV news, goodbye!"