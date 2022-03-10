Nutribullet x McLaren (Quick Look) - Engineering Excellence

This Nutribullet blender has been enhanced with by the engineering knowhow of the McLaren Formula 1 team, all to deliver a striking and high-powered model.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This is a Nutribullet, and a lot of you out there, while probably not expecting it to see it here on our channel, will have some experience with it regardless, because it has become a household name in kitchens across the globe, and for good reason, because it's not only just a clever branding exercise, it is just being not perhaps the first, but the first with a lot of presence both online and just mouth-to-mouth, word-based sort of reputation-creating, of having a really powerful blender motor and combining that with an ecosystem of products that makes it very effortless and seamless to take what you've blended with you on the go."
"So that just means that it is an overall sort of lifestyly product where you make your smoothie or whatever it is, your juice in the morning, and then you just sort of carry it with you.Now you can probably see that there is one key difference here, because this is not just any Nutribullet, this is actually the example of a big partnership between Nutribullet and McLaren."
"Yes, the F1 racing team, yes, the car manufacturer making some of the world's most exclusive and powerful road-going super and hyper cars, have combined their efforts with Nutribullet to make the McLaren Formula One team versions of the Nutribullet blenders.That might seem tacky at first, but one cool thing that there is with these McLaren things is I think they have an awesome colorway."
"The matte grayish-black along with the really sort of racy, powerful orange makes for just overall nicely, nice-looking kitchen appliances.I think that this is actually a good partnership because it hasn't resulted in gaudy racing stripes and really tacky designs."
"It's really subdued, anonymous, and tasteful, which I personally like.Now this particularly is the Pro 900, meaning that it has a 900-watt motor inside.That means a lot of different things, but mostly it just means it has the power to crush nuts, and you can put entire fruits in to gain the full effect of just utilizing that fruit, which is more sustainable and more healthy for your wallet as well that you can use the entire fruit because this has the power to mince it completely, which is great."
"It includes a 900-milliliter and a 500-milliliter cup and a solid go-to lid.There are also other things that are available right here where you can charge a little cooling element down here, which is absolutely awesome.Again, this is also part of the McLaren Nutribullet ecosystem, if you will."
"There is also a slightly more powerful 1200-watt version, if you needed that, and it comes in this portable version as well.Again, it has a flip-and-zip travel lid, the USB Type-C charging, and this is just 50 euros, which is nice."
"This one in and of itself is 175 euros, which I do think is rather cheap to get something which has this amount of utility and power inside it.I'm not quite sure whether it's more expensive to get a McLaren version.These are probably limited in some cases, but it is awesome to see this kind of collaboration when it results in these powerful designs."
"For much more on this, stay tuned to Gameran."