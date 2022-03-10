OnePlus Pad 3 (Quick Look) - Ultra Fast, Unrivalled Display

We take a look at the latest tablet from OnePlus, which features an ultra-slim design, a massive battery, a powerful chipset, and AI integration.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.For a lot of people, the word tablet and the word iPad are interchangeable because Apple has simply just really placed itself really hardcore on the tablet market."
"But that is actually a mistake to see it like that because there's some really cool advances made in the Android tablet category.And I'm actually not talking about Samsung here, I'm talking about OnePlus that have for a couple of years now delivered the OnePlus Pad which has consistently surprised us, positively so, with great specifications at more competitive prices and leaning more heavily into the tablet as a laptop use cases that we've been wanting Apple to do for years and years and years."
"This is the OnePlus Pad 3.By the time you're watching this, we have already reviewed it.This is the final thing that we're doing before we're sending it back to OnePlus.And we've given it like one of our biggest accolades of the year in terms of Apple usage because it's just so freaking good."
"Now first and foremost, I should stress that this cover with this kickstand is part of the laptop setup that you can buy specifically and as an accessory.It's not included in the box, but as with a lot of other use cases, it is a tad floppy but it is used like a cover for the OnePlus Pad 3 and it connects seamlessly to the actual tablet using the kickstand here and you have a pretty spacious laptop setup with a lot of space particularly for this little trackpad here."
"This creates the ultimate illusion for a laptop, I would say.This screen right here is a 13.2 inch, 3.4K display.It uses 12-bit color.It's 144 Hz and even though that's an LCD, it's incredible in a number of different areas."
"First and foremost, 3.4K, that's crazy.It's only 600 nits above a broad range of use cases where it peaks at around 900 nits, but that's still pretty good.And if you're doing color creative work or color critical work in any way, this has 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning that it really should be good in that particular regard as well."
"Inside we have a Snapdragon 8 Elite alongside an 8-speaker setup and despite all of this stuff, like proper cooling, a 12,140 mAh battery, which means that it will probably see you through several days of use, it weighs 675 kilograms.That's just the tablet, by the way, which is just insane."
"And this is for a tablet that's 13.2 inches, bigger than a lot of laptops.So I think that is already a big sort of lead, a big clue that this is going to be something special.It's Wi-Fi 7, aptX HD and has an LDAC high-res audio unit in here, which is great."
"It charges at 80 watts, even though you don't get a charger, which is still a bit of a bummer.Apart from that, it comes in two different distinct modes or versions.So there's 16 gigs with 512 gigs of storage or 12 gigs of RAM and a 256 gigs of storage, but both currently, because of sales, are available for around 600 euros, which is a lot cheaper than competitors from Samsung and Apple."
"So again, go read our full review.It's already live on your Game Rack, your domain of choice, and it looks like that this is an absolute banger and OnePlus is on to good things here.See you on the next one."